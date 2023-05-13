English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homesports NewsIPL 2023 SRH vs LSG preview: Buoyant Sunrisers Hyderabad gear up for to take on Lucknow Super Giants

IPL 2023 SRH vs LSG preview: Buoyant Sunrisers Hyderabad gear up for to take on Lucknow Super Giants

IPL 2023 SRH vs LSG preview: Buoyant Sunrisers Hyderabad gear up for to take on Lucknow Super Giants
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 13, 2023 12:55:19 PM IST (Published)

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants are poised to lock horns at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad for match 58 of IPL 2023 on Saturday. LSG, having lost two of their last three matches, will take a huge step forward if they happen to get past Aiden Markram's team, which is languishing in ninth place in the 10-team table.

Lucknow Super Giants will be itching to get back to winning ways against a buoyant Sunrisers Hyderabad with young wrist spinner Ravi Bishnoi holding the key in a must-win IPL game on Saturday.

LSG, having lost two of their last three matches, will take a huge step forward if they happen to get past Aiden Markram's team, which is languishing in ninth place in the 10-team table.
The Krunal Pandya-led team is currently fifth with 11 points and is very much there in the play-off mix.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X