IPL 2023 SRH vs LSG preview: Buoyant Sunrisers Hyderabad gear up for to take on Lucknow Super Giants

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants are poised to lock horns at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad for match 58 of IPL 2023 on Saturday. LSG, having lost two of their last three matches, will take a huge step forward if they happen to get past Aiden Markram's team, which is languishing in ninth place in the 10-team table.

Lucknow Super Giants will be itching to get back to winning ways against a buoyant Sunrisers Hyderabad with young wrist spinner Ravi Bishnoi holding the key in a must-win IPL game on Saturday.

LSG, having lost two of their last three matches, will take a huge step forward if they happen to get past Aiden Markram's team, which is languishing in ninth place in the 10-team table.

The Krunal Pandya-led team is currently fifth with 11 points and is very much there in the play-off mix.