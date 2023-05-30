IPL 2023: Shubman Gill walks away with the Orange Cap, Mohammed Shami takes the Purple Cap

If the young opening batter when Gujarat Titans were batting, then veteran fast bowler dominated with the ball while the opposition batters were in the middle.
Gujarat Titans duo of Shubman Gill and Mohammed Shami walked away with the Orange Cap and the Purple Cap for the 2023 season of the Indian Premier League.
Gill, the opening batsman for GT, enjoyed a remarkable season in which he scored 890 runs in 17 innings. Gill scored his runs at an average of 59.33 and a strike rate of 157.80. The 23-year-old had a stellar season in which he hit four half-centuries and three hundreds. His highest score this season, 129, came against Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 during the Playoffs.
Shami claimed 28 wickets during the season to win the coveted Purple Cap this season. Shami's picked his 28 wickets in 17 innings as he averaged 18.64, bowled at an economy of 8.03 and had a strike rate of 13.92. Shami picked 4 wickets twice this season and his best bowling performance was of 4/11.
Commenting on his Puple Cap Shami said, "It is always enjoyable for the viewers, but difficult to execute. Only two fielders allowed outside, lots of responsibility but that's my role in the team. If you are bowling in the right areas, you will get rewards - be in red ball or white ball."
First Published: May 30, 2023 2:33 AM IST
