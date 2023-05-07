IPL 2023 RR vs SRH preview: Rajasthan Royals look to bounce back in form against lowly Sunrisers Hyderabad

Fresh after a hammering at the hands of defending champions Gujarat Titans, last year's finalist Rajasthan Royals will be looking to get back to winning ways when they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur on Sunday. Sunrisers Hyderabad themselves are low on confidence following a capitulation against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Bruised and battered in their last game, Rajasthan Royals would look for a much-improved effort from the batting unit against Sunrisers Hyderabad in order to avoid a hat-trick of defeats in the IPL here on Sunday.

RR dished out a shoddy batting display as they were bowled out for 118 by Gujarat Titans on Friday.

Despite back-to-back defeats against Mumbai Indians and GT, RR have managed to hold on to their spot in the top four of the standings with five wins and as many losses.