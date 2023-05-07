English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homesports NewsIPL 2023 RR vs SRH preview: Rajasthan Royals look to bounce back in form against lowly Sunrisers Hyderabad

IPL 2023 RR vs SRH preview: Rajasthan Royals look to bounce back in form against lowly Sunrisers Hyderabad

IPL 2023 RR vs SRH preview: Rajasthan Royals look to bounce back in form against lowly Sunrisers Hyderabad
Read Time4 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 7, 2023 9:28:53 AM IST (Published)

Fresh after a hammering at the hands of defending champions Gujarat Titans, last year's finalist Rajasthan Royals will be looking to get back to winning ways when they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur on Sunday. Sunrisers Hyderabad themselves are low on confidence following a capitulation against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Bruised and battered in their last game, Rajasthan Royals would look for a much-improved effort from the batting unit against Sunrisers Hyderabad in order to avoid a hat-trick of defeats in the IPL here on Sunday.

Recommended Articles

View All
NEET UG 2023: Last-minute tips, important topics and more — all in this preparation checklist

NEET UG 2023: Last-minute tips, important topics and more — all in this preparation checklist

May 6, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Tax Talks: Accountants notified under PMLA —Sword of Damocles hangs over professionals and let the young CAs be more cautious  

Tax Talks: Accountants notified under PMLA —Sword of Damocles hangs over professionals and let the young CAs be more cautious  

May 5, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Food for Thought: Here's a fresh look at the need of ESG reporting and sustainability in hospitality Industry

Food for Thought: Here's a fresh look at the need of ESG reporting and sustainability in hospitality Industry

May 5, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Decoding taxation for NRIs: Latest rules, claim process and more

Decoding taxation for NRIs: Latest rules, claim process and more

May 4, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read


RR dished out a shoddy batting display as they were bowled out for 118 by Gujarat Titans on Friday.
Despite back-to-back defeats against Mumbai Indians and GT, RR have managed to hold on to their spot in the top four of the standings with five wins and as many losses.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X