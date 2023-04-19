IPL 2023 RR vs LSG preview: Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants lock horns in a top of the table clash

It will be a top of the table clash when Rajasthan Royals face Lucknow Super Giants at their home ground of Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Wednesday. While Rajasthan Royals are first on the IPL 2023 points table after winning four of their first five matches of the season, Lucknow Super Giants are second with three wins and two losses so far.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will face the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday. The home team comes into this game on the back of an incredible victory against the defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

Chasing 178, the Royals were down 55/4 in the 11th over but some terrific counter-attack by skipper Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmyer saw them sailing over the finishing line in the final over of the game.

The Royals have been batting with some serious, dominating intent throughout the season. Their top order has set the ball rolling right from the offset and consistent contributions from Hetmyer down the order ensures that their batting unit has a very well-rounded look at the moment.

The bowling is bolstered by the spin trio of Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal and Adam Zampa whereas Trent Boult has been quite venomous with the new ball. Sandeep Sharma has proven to be a handy resource both at the start and the backend of the innings whereas Jason Holder is chipping in with useful contributions in both departments as well. At the moment, RR seem to be covering all bases pretty well.

Also Read:

On the other hand, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) suffered a loss to the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at home on Saturday. They will be eager to return back to winning ways but face the mounting challenge of overcoming a supremely talented RR setup in their own backyard. LSG’s batting failed to click in the previous game and they could be considering bringing South African opener Quinton de Kock into the XI to add further strength to their top order.

Mark Wood could be a good resource to fall back on if he hits the right lengths in the larger square boundaries in Jaipur. They can also take veteran leggie Amit Mishra into the playing XI with him and Ravi Bishnoi potentially applying the brakes on the RR onslaught in the middle-overs.

Predicted Playing XI

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma, Adam Zampa.

Impact Player: Riyan Parag

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Yudhvir Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mark Wood.

Impact Player: Amit Mishra

Key Player to Watch

Sanju Samson (Rajasthan Royals)

The RR skipper unleashed carnage against Afghan spinner Rashid Khan against the Titans on Sunday and he will walk into this game with supreme confidence.

He has a tendency to keep the intent upbeat and ante afloat in the middle overs and that will come in useful if LSG try to choke the RR batting with Bishnoi, Mishra and Pandya. Samson is the thread connecting the RR top order with their middle order and hence his role becomes even more valuable in all phases of the innings.

Deepak Hooda (Lucknow Super Giants)

Deepak Hooda has failed to turn up so far this season, aggregating only 37 runs in five matches so far. He has not made any valuable contributions with the ball either but LSG will need him firing with the bat again if they were to enhance the number of runs they are putting up on the board. That can also relieve some pressure off the top order and perhaps even allow them to score more freely and maximise the opportunity provided by the powerplay overs.

Pitch Report

The average first innings batting score in nine T20Is in this stadium is 151, which suggests that a fair contest between the bat and the ball is on the cards on Wednesday.

Where to Watch?

The television audience can catch the action at 7:30 pm on Wednesday on the Star Sports Network and digital viewers can tune into the game at the same time on the JioCinema application.