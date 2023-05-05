Trent Boult, right handed bat, comes to the crease
RR vs GT LIVE: WICKET! Noor Ahmed picks his second wicket and this time he traps Dhruv Jurel in front of the wickets
Slow full-length delivery on middle and leg stump. Dhruv Jurel looks to play the ball on the leg side but the ball hits the pads. There is an appeal for LBW and the umpire gives that as OUT. Jurel takes the review and the review shows that the ball is hitting the stumps.
Dhruv Jurel lbw b Noor Ahmad 9(8) [4s-1]
Rajasthan Royals: 87/7 after 13.1 overs.
Noor Ahmed to bowl his second over.
RR vs GT LIVE: Rajasthan Royals 87/6 after 13 overs. (Shimron Hetmyer 5, Dhruv Jurel 9)
A fine over by Joshua Little as he gives away only five runs. It would be interesting to see when Shimron Hetmyer and Dhruv Jurel start playing big shots?
Joshua Little to bowl his last over.
RR vs GT LIVE: Rajasthan Royals 82/6 after 12 overs. (Shimron Hetmyer 4, Dhruv Jurel 5)
Rajasthan Royals continue to slip in more trouble as Noor Ahmed castles Devdutt Padikkal. Royals have lost 6 wickets. Dhruv Jurel starts his innings well as he hits the first ball of his innings for a four. Dhruv Jurel and Shimron Hetmyer played vital knocks together earlier in the season. Can they do it again?
Dhruv Jurel, right handed bat, comes to the crease
RR vs GT LIVE: WICKET! CLEAN BOWLED! Noor Ahmed cleans up Devdutt Padikkal
Fast good length delivery wide of off stump. Devdutt Padikkal looks to defend. The ball spins back in and beats the outside edge of the bat and hits the off-stump.
Padikkal b Noor Ahmad 12(12) [4s-1]
Rajasthan Royals: 77/6 after 11.3 overs.
Bowling change: Noor Ahmad, left-arm chinaman, comes into the attack
RR vs GT LIVE: Rajasthan Royals 76/5 after 11 overs. (Devdutt Padikkal 12, Shimron Hetmyer 3)
Another very good over for Gujarat Titans as Joshua Little gives away only four runs. Devdutt Padikkal and Shimron Hetmyer will be looking to build a partnership for the next few overs before they start playing big shots.
Joshua Little to bowl his third over.
RR vs GT LIVE: Rajasthan Royals 72/5 after 10 overs. (Devdutt Padikkal 10, Shimron Hetmyer 1)
Wickets continue to fall for Rajasthan Royals. Rashid Khan picks his second wicket of the match as he traps Riyan Parag in front of the wickets. Shimron Hetmyer is now out in the middle.
Shimron Hetmyer, left handed bat, comes to the crease
RR vs GT LIVE: WICKET! GONE! Rashid Khan traps Riyan Parag LBW
Fast good length delivery on off stump. Riyan Parag looks to play the ball on the leg side but gets beaten by the spin. The ball raps on the pads and there is a big appeal by Rashid for LBW. The umpire raises his finger. Riyan Parag takes the review and the review shows that the ball is hitting the stumps.
Riyan Parag lbw b Rashid Khan 4(6)
Rajasthan Royals: 69/5 after 9.2 overs.
Rashid Khan to bowl his third over.