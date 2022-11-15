Kieron Pollard announced his retirement from IPL while Dwayne Bravo's 11-year stay at Chennai Super Kings ended on Tuesday, November 15. Kane Williamson and Mayank Agarwal became the two captains from the last edition to be shown the door by their respective sides.

It was a busy day for all 10 IPL teams on Tuesday as the 2023 retention day deadline window closed at 5 pm. And the biggest news of the day came from the Mumbai Indians camp. Kieron Pollard announced his retirement from IPL after playing 13 seasons for the Paltan. The big-hitter won five IPL titles and two Champions League trophies with the most successful IPL team. But Pollard has been appointed MI’s batting coach. In an emotional statement, Polly said, “Once an MI, always an MI.” The team released as many as 13 players.

Massive news hit the IPL universe in the evening as Chennai Super Kings released the ‘Champion’ Dwayne Bravo. The 39-year-old allrounder donned the canary yellows for 11 long years. He won the purple cap in 2013 and 2015 and his 32 wickets in the 2013 season remains a record for most wickets in one season.

"It's a very tough call. As far as retention is concerned and releasing of players, you know that CSK has always been very passionate with the players, and they have also been contributing to the franchise. It becomes very difficult for us to decide while releasing the players.

"The contribution they have made to CSK will always be cherished and we know that if there is an opportunity for any of them to come back, they will be back in CSK colours," said CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan as the side released 8 players, including Chris Jordan.

Two national team captains in Kane Williamson and Nicholas Pooran were released by Sunrisers Hyderbadad. Williamson was SRH’s skipper and played 76 matches for the franchise. He scored 2101 run at an average of 36.22. On the other hand, Pooran failed to put up consistent performances. Kane was the Orange Army’s most expensive player at Rs 14 crore, while Pooran was bought at Rs 10.75 crore. Letting the two stars go has freed up a significant chunk of SRH’s purse. SRH now have the largest purse remaining with Rs 42.25 crore.

Another IPL captain from the previous edition was shown the door from the Punjab Kings camp. With the side already announcing Shikhar Dhawan — their skipper for the next season — Mayank Agarwal’s ouster was on the cards. His form with the bat last season and poor captaincy was under the scanner and the axe did fall on him. West Indies allrounder Odean Smith was also released. However, Shahrukh Khan managed to stay at PK as well as Jonny Bairstow.

In the Kolkata Knight Riders camp, Pat Cummins, Sam Billings and Alex Hales decided to skip next year’s IPL due to personal and national team commitments — the team released as many as 16 players, including Aaron Finch and Ajinkya Rahane. However, they’ve traded Shardul Thakur, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Lockie Ferguson.

The defending champions Gujarat Titans also showed the door to out-of-form Jason Roy while Rajasthan Royals released nine players including Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile and Rassie van der Dussen.