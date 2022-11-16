With the IPL mini-auction just around the corner, all 10 Indian Premier League teams were tasked with finalising their list of retained players for the 2023 season. Here’s how the teams share up post ‘Retention Deadline Day’.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 mini-auction is slated to take place on December 23 with all the team owners, coaches and strategists converging in Kochi, Kerala. Unlike the mega auction in February which took place over two days, this will be a one-day affair. The IPL 2023 auction will also see an increased salary cap of Rs. 95 crores, compared to last year’s cap of Rs. 90 crores.

However, ahead of the mini-auction teams were tasked with finalising their list of retained players before the IPL 2023 Retention Deadline Day on November 15. Here are all the major updates from Retention Deadline Day and a full list of teams with their remaining purse amount available for the mini-auction.

Mumba Indians (MI)

The most successful team in IPL history with five trophies to their name made some bold calls as they look to recover from a dismal 2022 campaign where they finished rock-bottom with just four wins and 10 defeats.

MI let go of 13 players, including stalwart Kieron Pollard who has opted to retire from IPL rather than represent any other franchise and taking up the role of batting coach at MI. They have also released five quicks, Tymal Mills, Daniel Sams, Basil Thampi and Jaydev Unadkat, opting to revamp their pace attack building around the lethal duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer.

MI retained players: Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Tristan Stubbs, Ramandeep Singh, Tim David, Jasprit Bumrah, Jofra Archer, Hrithik Shokeen, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Jason Behrendorff, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Akash Madhwal

Also Read | Hardik Pandya says roadmap for 2024 T20 World Cup starts with New Zealand T20Is

MI Released Players: Kieron Pollard, Anmolpreet Singh, Aryan Juyal, Basil Thampi, Daniel Sams, Fabian Allen, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Rahul Buddhi, Riley Meredith, Sanjay Yadav, Tymal Mills

Purse remaining for IPL 2023 mini auction: Rs 20.55 crore.

Overseas slots remaining: 3

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

The other major failures last season were four-time champions CSK who finished second-from-bottom with a similar track record to MI with just four victories. CSK sprang a few surprises as they released DJ Bravo and Chris Jordan while opting to retain Ravindra Jadeja despite rumours of a fall-out last season. MS Dhoni will be seen another season in the canary yellow and is slated to continue leading the team after taking back the reins mid-way through the previous season.

CSK players retained: MS Dhoni (C), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana.

CSK released players: Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa, Adam Milne, Hari Nishaanth, Chris Jordan, Bhagath Varma, KM Asif, Narayan Jagadeesan.

Purse remaining for IPL 2023 mini auction: Rs 20.45 crore.

Overseas slots remaining: 2

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

Two-time champions KKR missed out on the playoffs last season as they finished seventh on the table with six wins. This season they’ve landed some major acquisitions in the form of Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson and Rahmanullah Gurbaz while letting go of Ajinkya Rahane along with a whole bunch of other players.

KKR players retained: Shreyas Iyer (C), Nitish Rana, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh.

KKR players acquired by trades: Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

Also Read | A Tournament of Many Firsts: Check out the records set at the T20 World Cup 2022

KKR players released: Pat Cummins, Sam Billings, Aman Khan, Shivam Mavi, Mohammad Nabi, Chamika Karunaratne, Aaron Finch, Alex Hales, Abhijeet Tomar, Ajinkya Rahane, Ashok Sharma, Baba Indrajith, Pratham Singh, Ramesh Kumar, Rasikh Salam, Sheldon Jackson.

Purse remaining for IPL 2023 mini auction: Rs 7.05 crore.

Overseas slots remaining: 3

Gujarat Titans (GT)

The surprise package last season, new entrants GT took the league by storm as they mowed through the competition to lift the trophy in their maiden season. You wouldn’t expect them to tinker too much with a winning combination and the team management has done just that, releasing players who didn’t play a major role last season.

GT players retained: Hardik Pandya (C), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad

GT players released: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Lockie Ferguson, Dominic Drakes, Gurkeerat Singh, Jason Roy, Varun Aaron

Purse remaining for IPL 2023 mini auction: Rs 19.25 crore.

Overseas slots remaining - 3

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

The 2016 champions finished outside the playoff spots in eighth position last season with just six wins. They’ve made big calls by releasing both Kane Williamson and Nicholas Pooran as they look to shake up an underperforming squad. SRH’s squad upheaval means they now go into the 2023 mini auction with the biggest purse available.

SRH players retained: Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

SRH players released: Kane Williamson, Nicholas Pooran, Jagadeesha Suchith, Priyam Garg, Ravikumar Samarth, Romario Shepherd, Saurabh Dubey, Sean Abbott, Shashank Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Sushant Mishra, Vishnu Vinod

Purse remaining for IPL 2023 mini auction: Rs 42.25 crore.

Overseas slots remaining: 4

Rajasthan Royals (RR)

Title winners in the very first edition of the IPL back in 2008, RR came close last season powered by the indomitable Jos Buttler who helped them finish second in the table with nine wins before reaching the finals via Eliminator 2. As expected RR have opted to retain their core while opening up four overseas slots.

RR players retained: Sanju Samson (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Prasidh Krishna, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, KC Cariappa.

RR players released: Anunay Singh, Corbin Bosch, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Karun Nair, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rassie van der Dussen, Shubham Garhwal, Tejas Baroka.

Purse remaining for IPL 2023 mini auction: Rs 13.2 crore.

Overseas slots remaining: 4

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

Perennial underachievers, RCB went deep last season, reaching Eliminator 2 but were ultimately knocked out by RR. They finished fourth on the table with eight wins and have let go of just five players with Jason Behrendorff and Sherfane Rutherford the biggest names to be released.

RCB players retained: Faf du Plessis (C), Virat Kohli, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Finn Allen, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Siddarth Kaul, Akash Deep

RCB players released: Jason Behrendorff, Aneeshwar Gautam, Chama Milind, Luvnith Sisodia, Sherfane Rutherford

Purse remaining for IPL 2023 mini auction: Rs 8.75 crore.

Overseas slots remaining: 2

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

The other new entrants last season, LSG enjoyed a good campaign as they finished third on the table with nine wins but were knocked out in Eliminator 1 by RCB. They’ve made some bold calls for the upcoming season by releasing all-rounder Jason Holder and Manish Pandey who has proved handy with the bat in the IPL.

LSG players retained: KL Rahul (C), Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi

LSG players released: Andrew Tye, Ankit Rajpoot, Dushmantha Chameera, Evin Lewis, Jason Holder, Manish Pandey, Shahbaz Nadeem

Purse remaining: Rs 23.35 crore.

Overseas slots remaining: 4

Delhi Capitals (DC)

The Capitals just fell short of making the playoffs last season as they finished fifth with seven wins. They too made a big call by trading Shardul Thakur for the relatively unknown Aman Khan from KKR. There aren’t any other notable players released although Tim Seifert could be a handy acquisition for any team looking for an explosive keeper-batter.

DC players retained: Rishabh Pant (C), David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Khaleel Ahmed, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Praveen Dubey, Vicky Ostwal

Players acquired by trades: Aman Khan

DC players released: Shardul Thakur, Tim Seifert, Ashwin Hebbar, KS Bharat, Mandeep Singh

Purse remaining for IPL 2023 mini auction: Rs 19.45 crore.

Overseas slots remaining: 2

Punjab Kings (PBKS)

PBKS finished sixth last season with seven wins and have decided to part ways with ex-captain Mayank Agarwal going into the new season. They boast a lethal batting line-up though with the likes of Jonny Bairstow, Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Liam Livingstone all retained by the franchise.

PBKS players retained: Shikhar Dhawan (capt), Shahrukh Khan, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar.

PBKS players released: Mayank Agarwal, Odean Smith, Vaibhav Arora, Benny Howell, Ishan Porel, Ansh Patel, Prerak Mankad, Sandeep Sharma, Writtick Chatterjee.

Purse remaining for IPL 2023 mini auction: Rs 32.2 crore.

Overseas slots remaining: 3