IPL 2023 Retention Deadline Day LIVE: Catch the latest updates from all 10 teams ahead of the auction

I will put my name in next month's IPL auction: Adil Rashid
Adil Rashid's game changing performances in England's T20 World Cup winning campaign could certainly make him a hot property at the upcoming IPL auction in Kochi on December 23.
Rashid, who literally choked India and Pakistan in the semi-final and final with high profile scalps like Suryakumar Yadav and Babar Azam, could once again be seen in an IPL team jersey after his stint with Punjab Kings.
"Yes, I will be putting up my name in IPL auctions this time," Rashid told PTI after the World Cup final on Sunday.
When asked if he has been in talks with any team, he replied in the negative.
While Rashid might have got only four wickets in six games, he finished his full quota of overs in all games at an economy rate of 6.12.
And what could interest the franchisees is the pace at which he bowled, potentially making him more effective than ever on tracks like Eden Gardens, Chepauk or Uppal.
He explained how he has decreased his pace and gone for more flighted deliveries like the googly to fool Pakistan skipper Babar Azam.
"Babar's googly, I don't if it was the turning point of the match but I was definitely getting some turn. I don't know about Shadab Khan or Liam Livingstone.
" I was bowling a bit more slow today and got the big leggies (leg breaks) going my way. Normally I bowl a bit quicker and bit shorter. That was my game plan for me and that's the way I bowl," Adil explained his strategy.
While Shadab and Livingstone (when he bowls leg spin) are much quicker through the air, Rashid believes in taking the opposite route.
"Shadab and Liam bowls it a bit quicker and everyone has got their own way. For me, slower I bowl better it is." England have stayed true to their philosophy =========================== The England team's massive transformation over the last seven years has been discussed to death but Rashid believes that they have not only tried to win games of cricket but also entertain the viewing public.
"For past seven to eight years, we have taken the approach of being positive.
Being fearless with bat and ball, trying to entertain but also being true to ourselves. Two World Cups and it's working well for us," said Rashid.
The multi cultural inclusive nature of English dressing room from Eoin Morgan's time has helped Rashid evolve as a practitioner of wrist spin.
Born in Bradford, the Yorkshire town which many call 'Mini Pakistan', Rashid's ancestral roots lay in Mirpur, a region in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK).
So when a Pakistani reporter spoke in chaste Punjabi and asked for an autograph, he laughed.
Did he and another player of Pakistani descent, Moeen Ali, faced pressure from friends and family back home (British Pakistanis)? "Yes, it could be as back home we have got lot of supporters, who have family history related to Pakistan.
"Deep down both me and Moeen know we have got a lot of fans and friends who support our rivalry in a good way." The county from which Rashid hails, the Yorkshire CCC, has been one of the most notorious on the English county circuit and faced charges of institutional racism.
But at the international level, Rashid is a loved and revered member of the English set-up.
"Definitely, we have gelled quite well. We have helped each other, we all had our ups and down but we all travelled in one direction with positivity and togetherness on and off the pitch," he concluded.
Delhi Capitals trade Shardul Thakur for Aman Khan with Kolkata Knight Riders
India fast bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur is set to turn up for Kolkata Knight Riders in the next edition of the Indian Premier League as his former franchise Delhi Capitals traded him for uncapped Mumbai all-rounder Aman Khan.
Thakur, who was bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 10.75 crore, had taken 15 wickets in 14 games, including career-best figures of 4/36, in the 2022 edition but leaked close to 10 runs per over.
With the bat, he scored 120 runs at an average of 10.81 and a strike rate of 137.93.
"Shardul Thakur has been traded from Delhi Capitals to Kolkata Knight Riders for the upcoming TATA IPL 2023," the IPL organisers said in a statement.
"Emerging all-rounder Aman Khan has been traded to Delhi Capitals from Kolkata Knight Riders." The 25-year-old Aman, who was bought for Rs 20 Lakh in the 2022 IPL auction, had made his IPL debut last season for KKR.
Thakur is currently in New Zealand for the three-match ODI series.
Thakur is the third player to be traded by KKR after getting the services of New Zealand's Lockie Ferguson and Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz from Titans in another all-cash deal.
Cummins decides to give IPL a miss amid 'packed' international calendar
Australia's Test and ODI captain Pat Cummins on Tuesday decided to miss next year's Indian Premier League due to a "packed" international calendar.
Having made his IPL debut in 2015, Cummins has played 42 games in the world's biggest T20 league. He had taken seven wickets in five games last season at an average of 30.29 and a high economy rate of 10.69.
"I’ve made the difficult decision to miss next years IPL. The international schedule is packed with Tests and ODI’s for the next 12 months, so will take some rest ahead of an Ashes series and World Cup.
"Thanks so much to @KKRiders for their understanding. Such a terrific team of players and staff and I hope I can get back there ASAP," Cummins tweeted.
Of late, Cummins has not been at his best in the shortest format. In the recently-concluded T20 World Cup, he took three wickets in four games at an economy rate of 8.25 runs per over.
Australia's busy 2023 Test cricket schedule involves a Border-Gavaskar Trophy in India (February-March) and Ashes in England from June 16 to July 31 while the 50-over World Cup will be held in India in October-November next year.
On Monday, England wicketkeeper batter Sam Billings opted out of IPL 2023 to focus on the longer format.
