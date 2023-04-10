JioCinema roped in 23 advertisers and booked record revenues as they commenced their digital coverage of the 16th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on a strong note last week.

JioCinema onboarded a record 23 sponsors to advertise on the platform in the opening week of the 16th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Both the number of advertisers roped in and the revenue booked are remarkably higher compared to the previous season of the tournament on digital platform .

The sponsors on JioCinema for IPL 2023 include Dream11, JioMart, Tiago EV, Appy Fizz, ET Money, Castrol, TVS, Oreo, Bingo, Sting, AJIO, Haier, RuPay, Louis Philippe Jeans, Amazon, Rapido, Ultra Tech Cement, Puma, Kamla Pasand, Kingfisher Power Soda, Jindal Panther TMT Rebar, Indeed and PhonePe.

Viewers spent an average of 57 minutes watching the match on JioCinema over the weekend, which is 60 per cent higher than the time that they were glued to the games on Disney+Hotstar in the first week of the 15th season of the IPL in 2022.

JioCinema recorded over 375 crore collective views in the inaugural week of this IPL season. The opening weekend garnered 147 crore views to the platform, which scaled the feat of becoming the highest-ever first weekend in the history of the IPL on digital.

“The consistency with which we are delivering these numbers is evidence of the paradigm shift in sports viewing in India. Our sponsors and advertisers are rest assured of delivery and return on investment on JioCinema as through digital, they have the security that they are paying only for the actual impressions delivered unlike the legacy services,” Viacom18 – Sports CEO Anil Jayaraj mentioned in an official press release by the company.

He added that JioCinema offers various brands greater precision, cost-effectiveness and flexibility as compared to television advertising.

Accordingly, Jayaraj affirmed that more brands and advertisers will gradually begin shifting their focus and budgets towards digital in the future.Viacom18 secured the digital rights for the IPL for Rs 23,578 crore for 2023-27 in the IPL media rights auction conducted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in June 2022.