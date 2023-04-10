IPL 2023 RCB vs LSG LIVE score: Nicholas Pooran blasts season's quickest fifty to revive Lucknow Super Giants' run chase

Harshal Patel to bowl the final over.
IPL 2023 RCB vs LSG LIVE: Lucknow Super Giants 208/7 after 19 overs. (Jaydev Unadkat 8, Mark Wood 1)
We are going all the way down to the last over as LSG need 5 runs from 6 balls.
Mark Wood, right handed bat, comes to the crease
IPL 2023 RCB vs LSG LIVE: WICKET! A bizare way for Ayush Badoni to lose his wicket
Wayne Parnell bowls a full-length delivery wide of off stump. Badoni moves to the off side and sweeps the ball for a six but he swings the bat so hard that it hits the stumps in its follow through.
Ayush Badoni hit wkt b Parnell 30(24) [4s-4]
Lucknow Super Giants: 206/7 after 18.4 overs.
Bowling change: Wayne Parnell is back into the attack to bowl his final over.
IPL 2023 RCB vs LSG LIVE: Lucknow Super Giants 198/6 after 18 overs. (Ayush Badoni 25, Jaydev Unadkat 6)
A good over by Harshal Patel under pressure as he gives away only nine runs. The equation now stands at 15 runs needed by LSG from the last 12 balls.
Jaydev Unadkat, right handed bat, comes to the crease
Harshal Patel [2.0-0-35-0] is back into the attack
IPL 2023 RCB vs LSG LIVE: WICKET! BIG BLOW FOR LSG AS NICHOLLAS POORAN WALKS BACK
Full toss on leg stump. Nichollas Pooran flicks the ball straight to Shahbaz Ahmed at fine-leg. LSG appeal for a waist high full toss but the review shows that it is a fair delivery, so Pooran walks back after playing a blinder
Pooran c Shahbaz Ahmed b Siraj 62(19) [4s-4 6s-7]
Lucknow Super Giants: 189/6 after 17 overs.
Bowling change: Mohammed Siraj is back to bowl his last over.
IPL 2023 RCB vs LSG LIVE: Lucknow Super Giants 185/5 after 16 overs. (Nichollas Pooran 62, Ayush Badoni 18)
Nichollas Pooran has single handedly brought LSG back into the game. He is powering ball to almost all corners of the ground. Another expensive over for RCB as they leak 14 runs off it. LSG now need only 28 runs from 24 balls. RCB need to get Pooran out as soon as possible to win the match.
IPL 2023 RCB vs LSG LIVE: Lucknow Super Giants 171/5 after 15 overs. (Nichollas Pooran 55, Ayush Badoni 13)
Nichollas Pooran has single handedly revived Lucknow Super Giants in the run chase. Pooran has balsted the fastest fiffy of the season as he has reached half-century in only 15 balls. And he is showing no signs to stop. Lucknow Super Giants now need 42 runs from 30 balls. Very much possible.
Bowling change: Wayne Parnell is back into the attack to bowl his third over.
IPL 2023 RCB vs LSG LIVE: Lucknow Super Giants 154/5 after 14 overs. (Nichollas Pooran 40, Ayush Badoni 11)
WOW! The runs have started to flow for Lucknow Super Giants all of a sudden. It is Nichollas Pooran who is doing all the scoring for LSG. He punishes Harshal Patel for two sixes and a four. The required run rate for LSG is now down to 9.83.
Bowling change: Harshal Patel is back into the attack to bowl his second over.