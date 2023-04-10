IPL 2023 RCB vs LSG LIVE score: Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul wins the toss and opts to bowl first

IPL 2023 RCB vs LSG LIVE: Royal Challengers Bangalore 42/0 after 5 overs. (Virat Kohli 30, Faf du Plessis 10)
Virat Kohli is stamping his authority in the early overs of the RCB innings. The former RCB captain stood tall and lofted a ball straight down the ground for a six in the over. But other than the six, RCB get only three more singles from the over. RCB are off to a solid start.
IPL 2023 RCB vs LSG LIVE: Royal Challengers Bangalore 33/0 after 4 overs. (Virat Kohli 23, Faf du Plessis 8)
Avesh Khan is leaking runs. Virat Kohli is looking in good form as he played two well-timed cover drives for fours in the over. RCB fans are loving the show from Kohli. But Avesh after conceding two boundaries bowled three dot balls in a row. A good contest between Virat and Avesh right through the over.
IPL 2023 RCB vs LSG LIVE: Royal Challengers Bangalore 25/0 after 3 overs. (Virat Kohli 15, Faf du Plessis 8)
Just eight runs from Krunal Pandya's first over.Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis being cautious against spin but du Plessis punished the last delivery of the over for a boundary down to deep mid-wicket.
IPL 2023 RCB vs LSG LIVE: Royal Challengers Bangalore 17/0 after 2 overs. (Virat Kohli 13, Faf du Plessis 2)
A good over for RCB as they get 13 runs from Avesh Khan's first over. Virat Kohli is showing great intent to play the big shots early in the innings. He punished Avesh for a six and a four in the over. Fa du Plessis has not enjoyed much strike in the first two overs.
IPL 2023 RCB vs LSG LIVE: Royal Challengers Bangalore 4/0 after 1 over. (Virat Kohli 3, Faf du Plessis 1)
A quiet start to the RCB innings as Jaydev Unadkat gives away only four runs from the opening over. But some signs of aggressive intent from Virat Kohli as he comes down the track against Unadkat and lofts the bowler over the cover for a couple of runs.
Teams:
Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Jaydev Unadkat, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi
Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Anuj Rawat, David Willey, Wayne Parnell, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj
KL Rahul, LSG captain: We will bowl first, Going by the history of the ground. Quite simple and straightforward. It is still home. I have grown up here and played all my cricket. We got close against CSK trying to chase down 220. The crowd will be getting loud and getting behind their team. Few changes. Wood comes back in.