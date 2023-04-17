Royal Challengers Bangalore are set to welcome Chennai Super Kings at their home ground of M.Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday. As RCB and CSK square-off the focus will be on Virat Kohli's red-hot form with the bat and fitness of CSK captain MS Dhoni.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will host the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in a blockbuster clash on Monday in the current season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The home team come into this game high on confidence, having beaten the Delhi Capitals (DC) by 23 runs at the very same venue on Saturday.

Former India skipper Virat Kohli’s imperious form bodes well for RCB as they are able to capitalise optimally on the favourable batting conditions in the given ground now. Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell seem to be faring fairly well as well and RCB have got a shot in their arm to address their death bowling woes with newcomer Vyashak Vijay Kumar.

Also read | Watch:

Bangalore’s major concern currently is their misfiring middle-order with wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik along with all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed having failed to step up with the bat in this campaign so far. That puts a load of responsibility on their top-order and an off day for the trio of Kohli, Faf and Maxwell could be a cause of concern for the Sanjay Bangar-coached team.

On the other hand, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be edging to get back to winning ways after marginally falling short of victory against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Chepauk last week. MS Dhoni’s heroics were eventually insufficient to take Chennai over the finishing line but the team cand raw a lot of confidence from the way they came back into the contest after seeming to be down and out at the 17th over mark.

CSK will still be ruing the absence of the likes of Ben Stokes and Deepak Chahar whereas South African pacer Sisanda Magala is sidelined for this game due to an injury as well. Matheesha Pathirana could replace Magala or CSK can even fall back to one of their all-rounder duo of Dwaine Pretorious or Mitchell Santner.

Predicted Playing XI

RCB: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Harshal Patel, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj, Vyshak Vijay Kumar.

Impact Player: Anuj Rawat

CSK: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh.

Impact Player: Ambati Rayudu

Key Player To Watch

Glenn Maxwell (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

CSK are at their lethal best when their spinners begin calling the shots in the middle-overs. RCB bank on Glenn Maxwell to up the ante during that phase and make use of the relatively smaller ground by bagging frequent boundaries. Maxwell has a very volatile game against the slower bowlers. He can dispatch their deliveries past the boundary line at will but even gets rattled by the likes of Ravindra Jadeja at times. This will be an interesting battle to look forward to on Monday.

MS Dhoni (Chennai Super Kings)

Dhoni has played some iconic knocks at the Chinnaswamy in the IPL, most recently in the 2018 and 2019 visits to the city. He really comes to his own in this ground with the ball coming nicely to the bat and the shorter square boundaries aiding his cause. The CSK skipper is in some great hitting form at the moment and one can rest assured that he will be sending some of those deliveries out of the park if he gets his eye in Monday’s clash.

Pitch Report

The average first innings batting score in 16 T20Is in this stadium is 135 but that is a misleading stat as the track there is very batting friendly and one can expect a 200+ run encounter between CSK and RCB.

Where to Watch?

Television viewers can tune into action at 7:30pm on Monday on the Star Sports Network. The digital audience can watch the game at the same on the Jio Cinema application.