IPL 2023: RCB v RR - Can Bangalore stop Rajasthan's juggernaut at home?

Read Time4 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Tarkesh Jha  Apr 23, 2023 11:14:08 AM IST (Published)

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will hope to secure a second successive win as they face the high-flying Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will host the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday afternoon in the on-going season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). RCB comes into this game on the back of a terrific win against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Mohali on Thursday.

Virat Kohli led the side as Faf du Plessis only batted and was substituted off when Bengaluru defended the total. It is likely that du Plessis could be back for the whole game this time around as RCB chase their fourth victory of the campaign. Josh Hazlewood has begun training but there are still doubts over whether he would make it to the starting XI for this encounter.
Bengaluru’s boon has been the terrific touch shown by their top order duo of du Plessis and Kohli, who have aggregated 343 and 279 runs respectively in the six matches so far. Glenn Maxwell has shown some good signs of getting back to his groove recently and that creamy top three will hold them in good stead in either of the innings against the Royals.
Their under-firing middle-order is definitely a cause of concern as the likes of Dinesh Karthik, Mahipal Lomror and even Suyash Prabhudesai haven’t really joined the party for RCB just yet. Similar issues perhaps exist for their opponents as well.
The Royals have a fantastic trio at the top supported by Shimron Hetmyer towards the end. However, the worrying form of Devdutt Padikkal and Riyan Parag perhaps handed them their unfortunate defeat to the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Wednesday.
They could perhaps consider giving the impressive Dhruv Jurel more of a look-in as compared to Parag in the coming games. Rajasthan have a very well-oiled unit at this moment but their treatment of these few drawbacks will be instrumental in determining their eventual outcome this season.
Predicted Playing XI
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudesai, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Wayne Parnell, Vyshak Vijay Kumar.
Impact Player: Mahipal Lomror
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal.
Impact Player: Riyan Parag
Key Player to Watch
Wanindu Hasaranga (Royal Challengers Bangalore)
RR will unleash their absolute big-hitting prowess against RCB especially at the Chinnaswamy. Wanindu Hasaranga will be integral in both plugging the flow of runs as well as scalping some dismissals in the middle-phase of the innings. Du Plessis can even employ him as a more aggressive alternative earlier on in the innings to unsettle the RR top order. Hasaranga seems to arguably be a bit out of sync with his rhythm currently and correcting that might reap richer rewards for him in the coming match.
Yuzvendra Chahal (Rajasthan Royals)
Back at his previous and favourite hunting ground, Yuzvendra Chahal will be eager to put up an impressive show in front of the jam-packed Chinnaswamy crowd. Chahal has been a fan favourite in this ground over the years and has been a master at extracting desirable results from the pitch over there despite unfavourable conditions to the bowlers. He will face a challenging test to contain the RCB top-order on Sunday and the leg-spinner will be raring to go and prove a point this time around.
Pitch Report
The average first innings score in 16 T20Is in this ground is 135 but the trends observed this year suggests that a very high-scoring match is on the cards on Sunday.
Where to Watch
Television viewers can watch the match at 3:30 pm on the Star Sports Network whereas the digital audience can tune into the action at the same time on the JioCinema application.
 
