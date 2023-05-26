IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 Preview: GT vs MI - Gujarat, Mumbai lock horns to set up final date with Chennai Super Kings

GT had rejigged their batting order slightly in the last match and they copped certain criticism for the same. They will also be wary of MI after the loss they faced against the five-time IPL champions at Wankhede a couple of weeks ago.

Gujarat Titans (GT) will host the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday as both teams seek a berth in the final of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 that will be held on the same ground on Sunday. GT lost their Qualifier 1 against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Chepauk and will hence be edging to make amends as captain Hardik Pandya takes on his former employers in this encounter.

GT had rejigged their batting order slightly in the last match and they copped certain criticism for the same. They will also be wary of MI after the loss they faced against the five-time IPL champions at Wankhede a couple of weeks ago.

Gujarat have one of the most skilful bowling units at their disposal with a brilliant mixture of all sorts of bowlers. They have the home advantage in place in this match but are up against an in-form Mumbai team that is gathering momentum and peaking at just the right point in the season.

MI comprehensively beat the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Eliminator and that must have instilled significant confidence within their bowling unit particularly. Bowling has not been Mumbai’s stronger suit in this campaign but Piyush Chawla’s resurgence coupled with Akash Madhwal’s emergence has definitely helped them get their act together entering into the crucial playoff stage of the competition.

Also Read:

Predicted Playing XI –

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya, Dasun Shanaka, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Darshan Nalkande

Impact Player: Mohit Sharma

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Hrithik Shokeen, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal

Impact Player: Tilak Varma

Key Player to Watch Out

Hardik Pandya (Gujarat Titans)

Hardik has had a middling season with the bat, averaging 27 at a strike rate of 130.26 so far. He could not get into the groove against CSK and hence will be edging to demonstrate some good form with the bat against the team he shot into prominence with. Moreover, the Gujarat team needs both the stability and fire that Hardik brings to the fore and they can do with him playing a long haul in the middle-order.

Rohit Sharma (Mumbai Indians)

Rohit has admittedly adopted a more attacking approach recently. He has been looking to take on the opposition right from the offset and the depth in Mumbai’s batting order certainly allows him to do that. His matchup against Mohammed Shami will be keenly looked forward to as the GT speedster will be keen to dismiss the MI captain as early into the innings as possible.

Current Form

Gujarat Titans – L-W-W-L-W

Mumbai Indians – W-W-L-W-W

Predicted Winning Team

GT have been the team to beat throughout this campaign but MI are a different threat altogether for any opposition as soon as the playoffs comes along. One can hunch on Mumbai to enter yet another IPL final by overcoming the defending champions in their own backyard on Friday.

Pitch Report

The average first innings score in 10 T20Is in this stadium is 160, which suggests that a fair contest between the bat and the ball is on the cards for this game.

Where to Watch

The match will be televised live on the Star Sports Network at 7:30 pm and it will be streamed simultaneously on the JioCinema application.