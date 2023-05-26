English
    IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 Preview: GT vs MI Gujarat, Mumbai lock horns to set up final date with Chennai Super Kings

    IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 Preview: GT vs MI - Gujarat, Mumbai lock horns to set up final date with Chennai Super Kings

    IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 Preview: GT vs MI - Gujarat, Mumbai lock horns to set up final date with Chennai Super Kings
    By Tarkesh Jha  May 26, 2023

    GT had rejigged their batting order slightly in the last match and they copped certain criticism for the same. They will also be wary of MI after the loss they faced against the five-time IPL champions at Wankhede a couple of weeks ago.

    Gujarat Titans (GT) will host the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday as both teams seek a berth in the final of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 that will be held on the same ground on Sunday. GT lost their Qualifier 1 against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Chepauk and will hence be edging to make amends as captain Hardik Pandya takes on his former employers in this encounter.

    GT had rejigged their batting order slightly in the last match and they copped certain criticism for the same. They will also be wary of MI after the loss they faced against the five-time IPL champions at Wankhede a couple of weeks ago.
    Gujarat have one of the most skilful bowling units at their disposal with a brilliant mixture of all sorts of bowlers. They have the home advantage in place in this match but are up against an in-form Mumbai team that is gathering momentum and peaking at just the right point in the season.
