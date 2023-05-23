IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 Preview: CSK vs GT - Clash of Titans with finals spot in sight

The winner of this contest will march into the finals of the league whereas the losing team will get another opportunity to play in Qualifier 2 against the winner of the Eliminator between the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and the Mumbai Indians (MI).

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will host the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday for Qualifier 1 of the 16th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The winner of this contest will march into the finals of the league whereas the losing team will get another opportunity to play in Qualifier 2 against the winner of the Eliminator between the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and the Mumbai Indians (MI). CSK defeated the Delhi Capitals (DC) by 77 runs in their last league match whereas GT overcame Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) courtesy a terrific century by opener Shubman Gill.

CSK might not ring in any changes in the playing XI. Ben Stokes has left the Chennai camp already and Mitchell Santner appears to be the only other possible player who could make it to the team now. However, MS Dhoni is usually averse to making any alterations in the starting line-up just for the sake of it and hence the four-time IPL champions might as well field an unchanged team this time around.

GT, much on the similar lines, are unlikely to bring in any players from the bench. They have a well-rounded team at their disposal with two top quality spin bowling options in Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad. They have been relentless this season, securing victories consistently and dominating any opposition that they have countered. They defeated CSK quite convincingly in the opening game of the campaign this time around and will be keen to repeat that feat in the coming match.

Predicted Playing XI

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Deepak Chahar

Impact Player: Tushar Deshpande

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Dasun Shanaka, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma

Impact Player: Yash Dayal

Key Player to Watch Out

Deepak Chahar (Chennai Super Kings)

Deepak Chahar has been on a roll since coming back from his injury setback this year. He struck thrice in the opening spell in the last two games and also took two key wickets against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the powerplay earlier this month. The major strength of the GT batting unit rests in their top order and Chahar will be aiming to dismiss the duo of Gill and Saha early on to benefit his team.

Rashid Khan (Gujarat Titans)

With 24 wickets in 14 games already, Rashid Khan has been stupendous yet again with the ball this year. He will relish bowling at the track in Chennai that has been visibly slowing down as the season progressed. Rashid will also be eyeing to contain Shivam Dube, who has been in some fine form this year and is particularly lethal against any kind of spin bowling.

Recent Form

Chennai Super Kings – W-L-W-W-NR

Gujarat Titans – W-W-L-W-W

Predicted Winning Team

CSK have exposed some loopholes even at their home turf, having lost thrice at Chepauk this season. At this moment, GT simply seem to have a much better side in all departments and are arguably the favourites to emerge victorious in this encounter.

Pitch Report

The first innings average score in six games in this stadium is 150, which suggests that a fair contest between the bat and the ball is on the cards on Tuesday.

Where to Watch

The match will be televised live on the Star Sports Network at 7:30pm. It will be streamed digitally on the JioCinema application simultaneously.