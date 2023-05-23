IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 Preview: CSK vs GT - Clash of Titans with finals spot in sight

The winner of this contest will march into the finals of the league whereas the losing team will get another opportunity to play in Qualifier 2 against the winner of the Eliminator between the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and the Mumbai Indians (MI).

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will host the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday for Qualifier 1 of the 16th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The winner of this contest will march into the finals of the league whereas the losing team will get another opportunity to play in Qualifier 2 against the winner of the Eliminator between the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and the Mumbai Indians (MI). CSK defeated the Delhi Capitals (DC) by 77 runs in their last league match whereas GT overcame Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) courtesy a terrific century by opener Shubman Gill.

CSK might not ring in any changes in the playing XI. Ben Stokes has left the Chennai camp already and Mitchell Santner appears to be the only other possible player who could make it to the team now. However, MS Dhoni is usually averse to making any alterations in the starting line-up just for the sake of it and hence the four-time IPL champions might as well field an unchanged team this time around.