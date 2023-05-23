IPL 2023 Qualifier 1: CSK vs GT - 3 key player battles to watch out for

The Hardik Pandya-led side has been in some stupendous form this season as they topped the points table with 10 victories to their name. CSK came a close second with 17 points from 14 matches but they haven’t fared well against GT until now.

Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will take place between the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday.

The Hardik Pandya-led side has been in some stupendous form this season as they topped the points table with 10 victories to their name. CSK came a close second with 17 points from 14 matches but they haven’t fared well against GT until now.

However, MS Dhoni’s men will be hoping to make the most of the home advantage and secure a place in the finals that is due to be held on May 28, Sunday. Here are the three key player matchups that can have an instrumental role in determining the eventual outcome of the game.

1: Shivam Dube vs Rashid Khan

Shivam Dube has been pivotal to Chennai’s success this season, having scored 385 runs at a strike rate of 160.42 in 12 innings so far. He has been specifically tasked with taking down the spinners in the middle-overs and Dube has done that to perfection, hitting 33 sixes and 12 boundaries along with three-half centuries.

CSK rely as much on him to up the ante in the middle as GT do on Rashid Khan to pluck important dismissals post the powerplay. The matchup between the two of them will be an enticing watch considering that the Chepauk pitch will favour spinners considerably at this point of the campaign.

2: Shubman Gill vs Deepak Chahar

Shubman Gill stands second in the run-scoring charts with 680 runs to his name in 14 matches so far. He has been dominant throughout the season, asserting his quality over the bowlers in different phases of the innings.

However, Deepak Chahar has re-emerged in some fine form after his injury layoff this season. He has taken three wickets in his last two games and even took a couple of key scalps in the match against Mumbai Indians (MI) too. Dhoni will be eyeing Chahar to send GT’s in-form opening duo back to the pavilion early on in the game.

3: Hardik Pandya vs Matheesha Pathirana

It is possible that Pandya might be batting towards the backend of the innings, which is when Dhoni unleashes Matheesha Pathirana onto the opposition more often than not. Pathirana has had a stellar season so far, having taken 15 wickets in 10 games at an economy rate of merely 7.57.

The Sri Lankan pacer can hit the block hole with innate accuracy and consistency and Pandya often sits deep back into the crease to bring his lower hand into the equation and send such deliveries over the deep mid-wicket boundary. GT will need a strong batting performance from their skipper and him overcoming Pathirana is essential for that to unfold at Chepauk.