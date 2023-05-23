IPL 2023 Qualifier 1: CSK vs GT - 3 key player battles to watch out for

The Hardik Pandya-led side has been in some stupendous form this season as they topped the points table with 10 victories to their name. CSK came a close second with 17 points from 14 matches but they haven’t fared well against GT until now.

Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will take place between the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday.

The Hardik Pandya-led side has been in some stupendous form this season as they topped the points table with 10 victories to their name. CSK came a close second with 17 points from 14 matches but they haven’t fared well against GT until now.

However, MS Dhoni’s men will be hoping to make the most of the home advantage and secure a place in the finals that is due to be held on May 28, Sunday. Here are the three key player matchups that can have an instrumental role in determining the eventual outcome of the game.