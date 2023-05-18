IPL 2023 Preview: SRH vs RCB - Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Sunrisers in must-win clash

RCB secured a thumping 112-run victory against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their last match on Sunday and they have momentum in their favour heading into the important business end of the campaign.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) host the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday as the latter are in the search of an important victory to seal their playoff qualification chances. RCB secured a thumping 112-run victory against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their last match on Sunday and they have momentum in their favour heading into the important business end of the campaign.

On the other hand, the SRH campaign derailed further in their last match against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad on Monday. They were knocked out of the tournament courtesy a disappointing batting outing but the Hyderabad campaign never really picked up. They have performed impressively only in bits and pieces but they now have the opportunity to ruin RCB’s chances with a victory in this game.

SRH had put in a fine bowling performance in the last match, particularly in the second-half as Bhuvneshwar Kumar scalped a five-wicket haul in the final over. RCB, too, had made some changes and those alterations in the XI worked wonders with Wayne Parnell delivering an excellent opening spell that tore apart the RR top-order. Michael Bracewell’s addition adds great balance to both departments and ensures that RCB aren’t over-reliant on their top three.

Predicted Playing XI

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Anmolpreet Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram (c), Rahul Triapthi, Heinrich Klassen (wk), Sanvir Singh, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Impact Player: T. Natarajan

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik, Mahipal Lomror, Michael Bracewell, Wayne Parnell, Karn Sharma, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj

Impact Player: Shahbaz Ahmed

Key Player to Watch Out

Abhishek Sharma (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

Abhishek Sharma shot to fame last year with a 400+ run campaign. However, his form never really picked up this year, having been moved up and down the order all the time. The southpaw will be hoping to round off the season on a high though and he will have a chance to do that batting at the top whilst maximising the powerplay.

Glenn Maxwell (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

RCB will be hoping that Glenn Maxwell steps up and dominates against the spinners particularly in the middle-overs in this must-win game. Hyderabad has proven out to be a relatively higher-scoring stadium this season and Maxwell is one player that RCB will bank on to turn the game in their favour with the bat.

Points Table Current Status

Sunrisers Hyderabad – Points 8 – L-L-W-L-W

Royal Challengers Bangalore – Points 12 – W-L-L-W-L

Predicted Winning Team

RCB displayed some tremendous form in the last match and that swashbuckling win has swung the momentum in their favour. They look like a team determined to make it to the final four and the slight tweaks they made in the playing XI have provided a better-rounded balance to the side. One can hunch on them to take away two points from this match.

Pitch Report

The average first innings batting score in two T20Is in this ground is 198 and hence a high-scoring match could be expected on Thursday.

Where to Watch

The match will be televised live on the Star Sports Network and it will be streamed digitally on the JioCinema application.