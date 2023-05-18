IPL 2023 Preview: SRH vs RCB - Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Sunrisers in must-win clash

RCB secured a thumping 112-run victory against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their last match on Sunday and they have momentum in their favour heading into the important business end of the campaign.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) host the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday as the latter are in the search of an important victory to seal their playoff qualification chances. RCB secured a thumping 112-run victory against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their last match on Sunday and they have momentum in their favour heading into the important business end of the campaign.

On the other hand, the SRH campaign derailed further in their last match against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad on Monday. They were knocked out of the tournament courtesy a disappointing batting outing but the Hyderabad campaign never really picked up. They have performed impressively only in bits and pieces but they now have the opportunity to ruin RCB’s chances with a victory in this game.

SRH had put in a fine bowling performance in the last match, particularly in the second-half as Bhuvneshwar Kumar scalped a five-wicket haul in the final over. RCB, too, had made some changes and those alterations in the XI worked wonders with Wayne Parnell delivering an excellent opening spell that tore apart the RR top-order. Michael Bracewell’s addition adds great balance to both departments and ensures that RCB aren’t over-reliant on their top three.