IPL 2023 Preview: SRH vs KKR - Sunrisers look to build winning momentum against struggling Knight Riders

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) host the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), who have accumulated four losses in their previous five games this season.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will square off against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday evening. The home team last played on Saturday away from home against the Delhi Capitals (DC) and a stupendous performance batting first helped them secure a win by nine runs in that game.

SRH have had to shuffle around their batting order this year to accommodate their two high-profile acquisitions, i.e. Harry Brook and Mayank Agarwal at the top of the order. For that, they pushed all-rounder Abhishek Sharma down the order and that influenced the southpaw’s performances big time.

However, Sharma struck 67 off 36 deliveries with 12 boundaries and a solitary six to give SRH a cracking start against DC. Lower down the order, Heinrich Klassen notched a half-century as well and SRH recovered from a sluggish bowling performance in the first half to bounce back and close out the second innings well. It was perhaps their most impactful all-round performance so far this season and it will be helpful if SRH don’t bring about too many changes and head into this home game with the same combination.

KKR, on the other hand, are on a disappointing spree of results with four losses in their last five games. Gujarat Titans (GT) defeated them in their own backyard by chasing down a relatively easy target of 180 with over two overs to spare in the previous game. Jason Roy missed out of the last game due to a niggle but Rahmanullah Gurbaz more than made up for the Englishman’s absence by hitting 81 off 39 deliveries.

The experiment with Narayanan Jagadeesan at the top doesn’t seem to be working for the Knight Riders anymore and their constant shuffling around with Shardul Thakur’s batting position seems to be disrupting the rhythm and momentum of others in the playing XI as well. It is important that they zero down upon a balanced playing combination now and reiterate their trust on them for the final leg of the league season.

Predicted Playing XI

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Harry Brook, Heinrich Klassen (wk), Abdul Samad, Akeal Hosein, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik

Impact Player: T Natarajan

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma

Impact Player: Kulwant Khejroliya

Key Player to Watch

Abhishek Sharma (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

With Mayank Agarwal struggling, the onus again rests on Abhishek Sharma to provide SRH a solid start with the bat. Despite their indifferent performances this season, SRH have a pretty talented middle-order at their disposal and they can really take off if the get a solid base to begin with in the first place. Sharma has it in him to maximise the powerplay overs and the track in the SRH home turf will surely allow him to do that.

Suyash Sharma (Kolkata Knight Riders)

Suyash Sharma has starred for KKR this year with nine dismissals in seven appearances and he will be even more important if SRH play the trio of Markram, Klassen and Brook in the middle-order. Brook particularly has his issues with respect to getting off against spinners straightaway and Suyash can spin a web around the trio if he gets his lengths right from the offset.

Points Table Current Status

Sunrisers Hyderabad – Points 6 – W-L-L-L-W

Kolkata Knight Riders – Points 6 – L-W-L-L-L

Predicted Winning Team

SRH finally seem to have gotten their act right in the previous match and they will be firm favourites to takeaway two points from this encounter provided they play with the same flair, charisma and intent. KKR just appear to be muddled with too many different combinations and a lack of clarity over the playing XI to really bear SRH in Hyderabad.

Pitch Report

The average first innings batting score in two T20Is in this track is 196, which suggests that a fairly high-scoring encounter is on the cards on Thursday evening.

Where to Watch

The television audience can catch the match at 7:30 pm on the Star Sports Network. the game will be streamed digitally on the JioCinema application at the same time.