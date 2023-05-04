English
IPL 2023 Preview: SRH vs KKR Sunrisers look to build winning momentum against struggling Knight Riders

IPL 2023 Preview: SRH vs KKR - Sunrisers look to build winning momentum against struggling Knight Riders

IPL 2023 Preview: SRH vs KKR - Sunrisers look to build winning momentum against struggling Knight Riders
By Tarkesh Jha  May 4, 2023 12:25:50 PM IST (Published)

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) host the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), who have accumulated four losses in their previous five games this season.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will square off against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday evening. The home team last played on Saturday away from home against the Delhi Capitals (DC) and a stupendous performance batting first helped them secure a win by nine runs in that game.

SRH have had to shuffle around their batting order this year to accommodate their two high-profile acquisitions, i.e. Harry Brook and Mayank Agarwal at the top of the order. For that, they pushed all-rounder Abhishek Sharma down the order and that influenced the southpaw’s performances big time.
However, Sharma struck 67 off 36 deliveries with 12 boundaries and a solitary six to give SRH a cracking start against DC. Lower down the order, Heinrich Klassen notched a half-century as well and SRH recovered from a sluggish bowling performance in the first half to bounce back and close out the second innings well. It was perhaps their most impactful all-round performance so far this season and it will be helpful if SRH don’t bring about too many changes and head into this home game with the same combination.
