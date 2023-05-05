IPL 2023 Preview: RR vs GT - Clash of Titans as Royals square off with Gujarat at home

In-form teams look to comeback from defeats in their respective last games by potentialy getting the better of each other in Jaipur on Friday.

Gujarat Titans (GT) will lock horns with the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Friday evening in the 16th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Both teams come into this match on the back of crushing losses in their respective previous encounters. GT endured a rare failure chasing a modest target against the Delhi Capitals (DC) some days ago.

On the other hand, RR failed to defend 213 against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday despite a heroic ton from young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal. GT and RR have arguably been the most in-form and well-rounded teams in this season of the IPL. They have most of their bases covered and have rolled over opponents with both style and efficiency whenever they have gotten in the groove.

RR had rounded off an incredible 178-run chase against the Titans in their previous faceoff in April at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmyer had played swashbuckling knocks to take down the best of the GT bowlers in a very challenging chase. However, the Royals’ strength rests in batting first.

The only gaping hole in their XI currently is the lack of form of Caribbean all-rounder Jason Holder. He has conceded runs at 9.96 per over this season and averages merely six with the bat. Holder was acquired for Rs 5.75 crore in the auction by RR but his poor bowling touch – substantiated by the three sixes he gave away in the final over to Tim David against MI. Can RR look to replace him with leggie Adam Zampa?

They might have to trust Ravichandran Ashwin at number seven with the bat in that case and the off-spinner has shown many a time that he can be more than handy with the bat whenever required. For GT, they might not have to ring in any changes as such. The previous chase was a one-off aberration that Hardik Pandya couldn’t pull off eventually but the team has demonstrated enough valour to get over the finishing line quite consistently over the past two seasons.

Predicted Playing XI

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Adam Zampa, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma

Impact Player: Kuldeep Sen

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hardik Pandya, Abhinav Manohar, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little, Noor Ahmad

Impact Player: Mohit Sharma

Key Player to Watch Out

Jos Buttler (Rajasthan Royals)

Jos Buttler started off the season in his trademark dominating demeanour but his form has arguably withered off after the first few games. Mohammed Shami will unleash all his new-ball prowess against the Englishman to send him back to the pavilion and Buttler will have to be wary of surviving that, either by adopting a defensive approach or counter-attacking and making the most of the powerplay overs straightaway.

Hardik Pandya (Gujarat Titans)

Hardik Pandya took over all the responsibility for Gujarat’s defeat in the previous game and he will be edging to correct his wrongs in the coming encounter. Pandya has displayed tremendous game-awareness over the last couple of seasons and he is a very vital cog of the Titans’ batting unit. He is someone who has always course corrected on his errors and the coming match is a good opportunity for him to reiterate his mettle with the bat against a fancied bowling attack.

Points Table Current Status

Rajasthan Royals – Points 10 – L-W-L-L-W

Gujarat Titans – Points 12 – L-W-W-W-L

Predicted Winner

It will be a neck-to-neck tussle but expect GT to overcome the RR challenge at their home considering their imperious form and the worrisome drawbacks in the Royals’ line-up that have been laid open by their opponents recently.

Pitch Report

164 runs were scored in the first innings in the only T20I played in this stadium, which suggests that a fair contest between the bat and the ball is on the cards on Friday.

Where to Watch

The television audience can catch the match at 7:30 pm on Friday on the Star Sports Network whereas the game will be streamed live digitally on the JioCinema application at the same time.