IPL 2023 Preview: RR vs GT Clash of Titans as Royals square off with Gujarat at home

IPL 2023 Preview: RR vs GT - Clash of Titans as Royals square off with Gujarat at home

By Tarkesh Jha  May 5, 2023 1:00:02 PM IST (Published)

In-form teams look to comeback from defeats in their respective last games by potentialy getting the better of each other in Jaipur on Friday.

Gujarat Titans (GT) will lock horns with the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Friday evening in the 16th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Both teams come into this match on the back of crushing losses in their respective previous encounters. GT endured a rare failure chasing a modest target against the Delhi Capitals (DC) some days ago.

On the other hand, RR failed to defend 213 against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday despite a heroic ton from young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal. GT and RR have arguably been the most in-form and well-rounded teams in this season of the IPL. They have most of their bases covered and have rolled over opponents with both style and efficiency whenever they have gotten in the groove.
RR had rounded off an incredible 178-run chase against the Titans in their previous faceoff in April at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmyer had played swashbuckling knocks to take down the best of the GT bowlers in a very challenging chase. However, the Royals’ strength rests in batting first.
X