IPL 2023 Preview: RCB vs RR - Royal battle on cards as both teams lock horns in must-win match

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will play the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in a virtual quarterfinal on Sunday afternoon at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. Both teams cannot afford to suffer a defeat anytime soon, as their qualification prospects for the playoffs rely largely on their performances in the final few league games of the season.

RR secured a thumping win in their previous game, as they defeated the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by nine wickets in a game in which Yashasvi Jaiswal slammed the fastest half-century in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Thursday. Jaiswal has been prolific at the top this year and RR will want him to carry on this form in the coming couple of matches too.

On the other hand, Suryakumar Yadav’s 35-ball 83 blew away RCB on Tuesday. The Faf du Plessis-led side will be keen to recover from that crushing defeat soon. These are the sort of results that can suck the momentum out of any season and RCB should be wary of plummeting into that downward spiral, especially with three key games right in front of them.

Predicted Playing XI

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Joe Root, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal

Impact Player: Riyan Parag

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj, Vyshak Vijay Kumar, Harshal Patel

Impact Player: Kedar Jadhav

Key Player to Watch Out

Jos Buttler (Rajasthan Royals)

Jos Buttler has arguably gradually slipped into the sidelines courtesy the terrific performances put up by his opening partner Jaiswal. Yet, the Englishman has notched 392 runs in 12 matches at a strike rate of 142.03. Buttler should be looking to pounce upon and dominate the RCB bowling attack from the offset, given the damage that both he and Jaiswal can inflict on the opposition by simultaneously going full throttle.

Mohammed Siraj (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

Mohammed Siraj has taken 15 wickets in 11 appearances this season. He has made the new ball talk more often than not. The major strength of the RR batting order rests in their top order and it will do RCB a world of good if Siraj manages to send Buttler and Jaiswal back to the pavilion early on in the innings.

Points Table Current Status

Rajasthan Royals – Points 12 – W-L-L-L-W

Royal Challengers Bangalore – Points 10 – L-L-W-L-W

Predicted Winning Team

RR might have stumbled occasionally this year but their team is possibly much better-rounded than the RCB unit. They have more bases covered in the batting department, have the advantage of bowling and maximising the conditions at home and also have the momentum in their favour after the swashbuckling win on Thursday. They look poised to walk away with two points from this game.

Pitch Report

164 runs was scored in the first innings of the only T20I played in this stadium, which suggests that a fair contest between the bat and the ball might be on the cards on Sunday afternoon.

Where to Watch

The match will be telecast live at 3:30 pm on the Star Sports Network whereas the game will be streamed live digitally on the JioCinema application.