English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homesports NewsIPL 2023 Preview: RCB vs RR Royal battle on cards as both teams lock horns in must win match

IPL 2023 Preview: RCB vs RR - Royal battle on cards as both teams lock horns in must-win match

IPL 2023 Preview: RCB vs RR - Royal battle on cards as both teams lock horns in must-win match
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Tarkesh Jha  May 14, 2023 12:45:51 PM IST (Published)

Both teams cannot afford to suffer a defeat anytime soon, as their qualification prospects for the playoffs rely largely on their performances in the final few league games of the season.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will play the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in a virtual quarterfinal on Sunday afternoon at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. Both teams cannot afford to suffer a defeat anytime soon, as their qualification prospects for the playoffs rely largely on their performances in the final few league games of the season.

RR secured a thumping win in their previous game, as they defeated the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by nine wickets in a game in which Yashasvi Jaiswal slammed the fastest half-century in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Thursday. Jaiswal has been prolific at the top this year and RR will want him to carry on this form in the coming couple of matches too.
On the other hand, Suryakumar Yadav’s 35-ball 83 blew away RCB on Tuesday. The Faf du Plessis-led side will be keen to recover from that crushing defeat soon. These are the sort of results that can suck the momentum out of any season and RCB should be wary of plummeting into that downward spiral, especially with three key games right in front of them.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X