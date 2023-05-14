IPL 2023 Preview: RCB vs RR - Royal battle on cards as both teams lock horns in must-win match

Both teams cannot afford to suffer a defeat anytime soon, as their qualification prospects for the playoffs rely largely on their performances in the final few league games of the season.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will play the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in a virtual quarterfinal on Sunday afternoon at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. Both teams cannot afford to suffer a defeat anytime soon, as their qualification prospects for the playoffs rely largely on their performances in the final few league games of the season.

RR secured a thumping win in their previous game, as they defeated the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by nine wickets in a game in which Yashasvi Jaiswal slammed the fastest half-century in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Thursday. Jaiswal has been prolific at the top this year and RR will want him to carry on this form in the coming couple of matches too.

On the other hand, Suryakumar Yadav’s 35-ball 83 blew away RCB on Tuesday. The Faf du Plessis-led side will be keen to recover from that crushing defeat soon. These are the sort of results that can suck the momentum out of any season and RCB should be wary of plummeting into that downward spiral, especially with three key games right in front of them.