IPL 2023 Preview: PBKS vs RR - Punjab and Royals lock horns in do-or-die clash

Punjab Kings (PBKS) host the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamshala in a do-or-die clash for both teams. The two sides are presently stuck at 12 points in 13 matches and they need to somehow get to the 14-point mark to stand a realistic chance of making it to the playoffs.

Incidentally, both teams come into this match on the back of crushing defeats in their respective previous games. RR lost to the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 112 runs at home. The defeat landed a major blow to their net run rate (NRR) and qualification aspirations accordingly.

On the other hand, PBKS lost to a Delhi Capitals (DC) side that had nothing to lose at this very same venue on Wednesday. Some erratic captaincy calls ensured that DC posted 213 on the board and even a swashbuckling 94 from Liam Livingstone was not enough to take Shikhar Dhawan's men over the finishing line.

RR could try and rope in Trent Boult into the XI for Adam Zampa provided that the former is fit for this crucial encounter. PBKS will be ill-advised to ring in changes just for the sake of it as they had fielded a pretty formidable XI in the last match anyways.

Predicted Playing XI

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Atharva Taide, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh

Impact Player: Nathan Ellis

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Joe Root, Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, KM Asif

Impact Player: Yuzvendra Chahal

Key Player to Watch Out

Sam Curran (Punjab Kings)

Sam Curran has picked nine wickets and hit 223 runs in 13 matches this season. The Rs 18.5 crore recruit will be expected to show up and put in an impactful performance to justify his price tag and help his team emerge victorious in this incredibly important encounter on Friday.

Trent Boult (Rajasthan Royals)

The ball will move around a tad bit in the opening overs of this match, considering the venue, and Boult will be extremely important for RR provided that he has recovered from his niggle. A lot of the PBKS batting strength rests at the top of the order and Boult will be edging to dismiss the high-profile duo of Dhawan and Livingstone early on.

Points Table Current Status

Punjab Kings - Points 12 - L-W-L-L-W

Rajasthan Royals - Points 12 - L-W-L-L-L

Predicted Winning Team

RR have blown hot and cold this season but they have a much better-rounded side at their disposal, at least on paper. The talent present in that XI should be adequate to take them over the finishing line in this crucial encounter.

Pitch Report

The average first innings batting score in 11 T20Is in this ground is 137. However, a fresh track means that a high-scoring match could be on the cards between Punjab and Rajasthan.

Where to Watch?

The match will be televised live on the Star Sports Network at 7:30pm on Thursday. The digital audience can catch the action on the JioCinema application at the same time.