IPL 2023 Preview: PBKS vs RR - Punjab and Royals lock horns in do-or-die clash

Punjab Kings (PBKS) host the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamshala in a do-or-die clash for both teams. The two sides are presently stuck at 12 points in 13 matches and they need to somehow get to the 14-point mark to stand a realistic chance of making it to the playoffs.

Incidentally, both teams come into this match on the back of crushing defeats in their respective previous games. RR lost to the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 112 runs at home. The defeat landed a major blow to their net run rate (NRR) and qualification aspirations accordingly.

On the other hand, PBKS lost to a Delhi Capitals (DC) side that had nothing to lose at this very same venue on Wednesday. Some erratic captaincy calls ensured that DC posted 213 on the board and even a swashbuckling 94 from Liam Livingstone was not enough to take Shikhar Dhawan's men over the finishing line.