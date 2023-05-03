IPL 2023 Preview: PBKS vs MI - Mumbai Indians seek revenge in return leg against Punjab

Mumbai Indians are in red hot form after chasing down 213 against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Wankhede on Sunday.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will face off against the Mumbai Indian (MI) in Mohali on Wednesday evening as the latter seeks revenge of their loss in the first leg of the encounter between these two teams in April. Punjab had defeated Mumbai in that game in the absence of their skipper Shikhar Dhawan courtesy some incredible power-hitting by the likes of Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma and Harpreet Singh Bhatia.

PBKS have endured a topsy-turvy campaign so far but they have managed to pull things together quite well at times. For instance, their victory against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Chepauk was a testament to the resilience and the strength in their batting order. They will return back to their home turf high on confidence and will be edging to do the double over MI and boost their playoff qualification chances.

There are not many changes that could be made in that Punjab lineup now, especially considering that all of their foreigner players are back in the mix. Their batsmen will particularly relish the opportunity of optimising the playing conditions in the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) Stadium.

Also Read:

Mumbai, too, is in red hot touch after chasing down 213 against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Wankhede on Sunday. Suryakumar Yadav and Tim David played absolute blinders to snatch an unlikely looking victory for the five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions.

The Rohit Sharma-led team has been in quest of a striking victory like this one for quite some time now and maybe they can use the previous result as an excellent opportunity spark a turnaround in this campaign. Jofra Archer bowled with some real pace and precision against RR and his good form bodes well with MI as they enter into the business end of the league stages.

Predicted Playing XI

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Atharva Taide, Liam Livingstone, Sikandar Raza, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

Impact Player: Harpreet Brar

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Hrithik Shokeen, Jofra Archer, Arshad Khan, Riley Meredith, Kumar Kartikeya

Impact Player: Piyush Chawla

Key Player to Watch

Sikandar Raza (Punjab Kings)

The Zimbabwean all-rounder displayed tremendous composure in the final over of the chase against CSK. He also displayed some good bowling smarts by dismissing Moeen Ali and these all-round skills will come in handy against MI. Raza is proving out to be a key X factor for PBKS this season and his experience of having been there, done that in crunch situations hold him in good stead against an MI setup that is gradually getting in its groove.

Jofra Archer (Mumbai Indians)

Archer hasn’t really come onto his own so far this season, something that suggests that he isn’t bowling at full throttle yet.

Yashasvi Jaiswal took him to cleaners in the final over of his spell on Sunday but the three overs prior to that indicated that Archer still has it in him to make the ball do the talking particularly in tracks offering abundant pace and bounce. The larger square boundaries in Punjab can help him induce caught out dismissals by hitting the hard lengths at the right times.

Points Table Current Status

Punjab Kings – Points 10 – W-L-W-L-W

Mumbai Indian – Points 8 – W-L-L-W-W

Predicted Winning Team

Both teams appear to be in some fine form at the moment but PBKS might just manage to edge past an MI unit that has blown hot and cold throughout the campaign. An arguably better bowling unit along with favourable home conditions might help Punjab gain an advantage in this contest.

Pitch Report

The average first innings batting score in nine T20Is in this ground is 168, which suggests that a fairly high-scoring encounter might be on the cards.

Where to Watch

The television audience can catch the match at 7:30 pm on Wednesday on the Star Sports Network. The game will be streamed digitally on the JioCinema application at the same time.