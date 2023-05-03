IPL 2023 Preview: PBKS vs MI - Mumbai Indians seek revenge in return leg against Punjab

Mumbai Indians are in red hot form after chasing down 213 against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Wankhede on Sunday.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will face off against the Mumbai Indian (MI) in Mohali on Wednesday evening as the latter seeks revenge of their loss in the first leg of the encounter between these two teams in April. Punjab had defeated Mumbai in that game in the absence of their skipper Shikhar Dhawan courtesy some incredible power-hitting by the likes of Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma and Harpreet Singh Bhatia.

PBKS have endured a topsy-turvy campaign so far but they have managed to pull things together quite well at times. For instance, their victory against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Chepauk was a testament to the resilience and the strength in their batting order. They will return back to their home turf high on confidence and will be edging to do the double over MI and boost their playoff qualification chances.

There are not many changes that could be made in that Punjab lineup now, especially considering that all of their foreigner players are back in the mix. Their batsmen will particularly relish the opportunity of optimising the playing conditions in the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) Stadium.