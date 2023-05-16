IPL 2023 Preview: LSG vs MI - Top two in sight as Super Giants lock horns with Mumbai Indians

Both teams come into this game on the back of a thumping win in their respective previous matches. LSG and MI thrashed SRH and GT in the league last weekend.
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will host Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Ekana Stadium on Tuesday as both teams battle hard to secure the qualification to the playoffs as teams enter the business end of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Both teams come into this game on the back of a thumping win in their respective previous matches.
Caribbean superstar Nicholas Pooran powered Lucknow to an impactful victory against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Saturday. On the other hand, Suryakumar Yadav’s ton helped MI get beat table-toppers Gujarat Titans (GT) at home on Friday. The teams might not look to tweak around a lot with their respective playing XIs.
Mumbai might look to unleash the duo of Kumar Kartikeya and Piyush Chawla together whereas Lucknow will be gunning on Amit Mishra, Krunal Pandya and Ravi Bishnoi to do the job with the ball.
LSG are arguably falling a bit short in their pace department, courtesy an injury to their express fast bowler Mark Wood. However, the conditions on the track in Lucknow are such that bowlers who take pace off the balls will stand to benefit immensely and LSG can make do with their existing issues accordingly.
Predicted Playing XI
Lucknow Super Giants: Kyle Mayers, Quinton de Kock (wk), Prerak Mankad, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Yudhvir Singh, Avesh Khan, Amit Mishra
Impact Player: Ayush Badoni
Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Nehal Wadhera, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Kumar Kartikeya, Jason Behrendorff, Piyush Chawla
Impact Player: Raghav Goyal
Key Player to Watch Out
Krunal Pandya (Lucknow Super Giants)
Krunal Pandya will be leading LSG against the franchise that shot him to stardom for the first time this season. He picked two wickets for 24 runs in Lucknow’s win against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last game (LSG) and will be looking to spin a web around the MI middle-order in the upcoming match as well.
Nehal Wadhera (Mumbai Indians)
Nehal Wadhera has hit the ground running straightaway for MI this year, having slammed 198 runs at a strike rate of 151.15 with two half-centuries to his name. Being a domestic player, his role and responsibility enhances on a typically slow and sluggish surface. Wadhera will be tasked with holding that middle-order together in case of a top-order collapse.
Points Table Current Status
Lucknow Super Giants – Points 13 – W-L-NR-L-W
Mumbai Indians – Points 14 – W-W-L-W-W
Predicted Winning Team
LSG have managed to build a side around their strengths and they have shown a tendency to properly exploit the pitch conditions at Ekana. MI have a lot of power hitters in their ranks and they can possibly stumble upon coming across a track that is wearing down gradually. One can hunch on LSG to takeaway two points from this contest.
Pitch Report
The average first innings batting score in nine T20Is in this ground is 151. But, trend from this season suggests that a lower-scoring encounter could be on the cards on Tuesday.
Where to Watch
The match will be televised live on the Star Sports Network. The digital audience can watch the game on the JioCinema application simultaneously.
