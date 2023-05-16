English
IPL 2023 Preview: LSG vs MI Top two in sight as Super Giants lock horns with Mumbai Indians

IPL 2023 Preview: LSG vs MI - Top two in sight as Super Giants lock horns with Mumbai Indians

By Tarkesh Jha  May 16, 2023 2:35:45 PM IST (Published)

Both teams come into this game on the back of a thumping win in their respective previous matches. LSG and MI thrashed SRH and GT in the league last weekend.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will host Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Ekana Stadium on Tuesday as both teams battle hard to secure the qualification to the playoffs as teams enter the business end of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.  Both teams come into this game on the back of a thumping win in their respective previous matches.

Caribbean superstar Nicholas Pooran powered Lucknow to an impactful victory against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Saturday. On the other hand, Suryakumar Yadav’s ton helped MI get beat table-toppers Gujarat Titans (GT) at home on Friday. The teams might not look to tweak around a lot with their respective playing XIs.
Mumbai might look to unleash the duo of Kumar Kartikeya and Piyush Chawla together whereas Lucknow will be gunning on Amit Mishra, Krunal Pandya and Ravi Bishnoi to do the job with the ball.
