IPL 2023 Preview: LSG vs CSK - Comeback on the cards as Super Giants take on Chennai

Both teams come into this game on the back of a disappointing loss in their respective previous encounters.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will host the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Ekana Stadium on Wednesday afternoon in a bid to comeback from their loss against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday. LSG faltered tremendously chasing 127 at the same venue against RCB in their last game. However, their bigger concern would be the absence of KL Rahul, whose extent of injury is still unspecified.

Krunal Pandya in all likelihood will lead Lucknow and gates could be opened for Quinton de Kock to enter the XI after spending considerable time of the sidelines since the season kicked off.

One of Chennai’s biggest strengths so far has been their scoring rate in the middle-overs. They have found an able pace hitter and spin hitter duo in Ajinkya Rahane and Shivam Dube respectively and the latter will be instrumental in turning match-ups against left arm spinner Pandya and leggies Ravi Bishnoi and Amit Mishra in his favour.

Lucknow could consider roping in former CSK all-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham into the XI to negate the number of left-handed batsmen in the Chennai batting unit. With regards to the Super Kings, there is still uncertainty over English Test skipper Ben Stokes’ availability. The all-rounder has been out of action for a month now due to a heel injury but he should be nearing a return soon enough now.

Similarly, there have been murmurs over Deepak Chahar having recuperated from his injury setback as well. CSK might fall back on Chahar if he is fit especially as rookie pacer Akash Singh’s arguably poor returns in the last two games has made the game slip away from their hands in the powerplay in the last two games.

Predicted Playing XI

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana

Impact Player: Akash Singh

Lucknow Super Giants: Kyle Mayers, Quinton de Kock (wk), Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya (c), Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Avesh Khan, Amit Mishra

Impact Player: Prerak Mankad

Key Player to Watch

Ravindra Jadeja (Chennai Super Kings)

Ravindra Jadeja will be quite an asset on the Ekana track for CSK. The pitch will be friendly to slower bowlers and the all-rounder will probably be able to get the ball grip off the surface. Dhoni has often thrown him against left-handers to induce the opposition to go for the big shots and pluck wickets accordingly. That ploy could again be used against Lucknow considering they have quite a few southpaws in Mayers, de Kock, Krunal and Pooran in their ranks.

Ravi Bishnoi (Lucknow Super Giants)

Bishnoi’s wrong urns will be pretty handy against the CSK left-handers in the middle-overs. He is smart enough to throw the ball away from their hitting range and thus force a wicket many a times. The wrist-spinners could also be used in the death overs to plug the flow of runs when the Super Kings look to get a move on towards the death.

Points Table Current Status

Lucknow Super Giants – Points 10 – L-W-L-W-L

Chennai Super Kings – Points 10 – L-L-W-W-W

Predicted Winning Team

KL Rahul is important in holding the LSG batting unit together by playing percentage cricket in such two-paced decks. His absence was sorely felt in their disappointing chase against RCB and CSK have the bowling smarts and resources to maximise the opportunity that has come up with his absence to assert their dominance over the proceedings. CSK thus seems more likely to emerge victorious in this contest.

Pitch Report

The average first innings batting score in nine T20Is in this stadium is 151. However, trend this season suggests that a lower-scoring encounter might be on the cards on Wednesday afternoon.

Where to Watch

The television audience can catch the match at 3:30 pm on the Star Sports Network. the game will also be streamed digitally at the same time on the JioCinema application.