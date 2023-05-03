IPL 2023 Preview: LSG vs CSK - Comeback on the cards as Super Giants take on Chennai

4 Min(s) Read
Both teams come into this game on the back of a disappointing loss in their respective previous encounters.
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will host the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Ekana Stadium on Wednesday afternoon in a bid to comeback from their loss against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday. LSG faltered tremendously chasing 127 at the same venue against RCB in their last game. However, their bigger concern would be the absence of KL Rahul, whose extent of injury is still unspecified.
Krunal Pandya in all likelihood will lead Lucknow and gates could be opened for Quinton de Kock to enter the XI after spending considerable time of the sidelines since the season kicked off.
