IPL 2023 Preview: KKR vs RR - Struggling Rajasthan visit Kolkata in hope of getting back to winning ways

Rajasthan Royal's campaign has gone off the rails after a near flawless start as they have endured four losses in their last five games. The Sanju Samson led side will be looking to get their campaign back on track when they take on Kolkata Knight Riders.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will host the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Eden Gardens on Thursday as the Nitish Rana-led side looks to build a winning momentum on the back of their emphatic victory against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their last game.

The duo of Andre Russell and Rinku Singh helped KKR pull off a stunning last-ball win vs Punjab. It was the sort of result that fuels turnarounds for teams in testing campaigns and skipper Rana will be hoping that a similar pattern unfolds for his side as they enter the business end of the campaign.

The team has found a fine balance with firepower in their batting order and their spin trio of Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy and Suyash Sharma helping them get a stronghold over the proceedings more often than not.

On the other hand, RR’s campaign has gone off the rails after a near flawless start. They have endured four losses in their last five games and have even failed to defend totals in excess of 200 runs against the likes of Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

They will be banking heavily on the return of Trent Boult to add some teeth to their powerplay bowling. Some scalps early on can help them reduce cut down on the scoring rate of the opposition later on in the innings. It remains to be seen if they persist with Joe Root in the playing XI though.

At the moment, batting isn’t a cause of concern for the Royals and they can instead strengthen their bowling unit with the help of Adam Zampa and Boult.

Also Read:

Predicted Playing XI

Kolkata Knight Riders: Jason Roy, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy

Impact Player: Suyash Sharma

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Adam Zampa, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma

Impact Player: Kuldeep Sen

Key Player to Watch Out

Rinku Singh (Kolkata Knight Riders)

Rinku Singh stunned one and all by keeping his calm and getting the job done in the final over of the chase against Sunrisers in the previous game. The southpaw appears to be in a very good touch with the bat right now and that adds lot flair and balance to the KKR middle-order.

Trent Boult (Rajasthan Royals)

Boult’s addition can help lift the spirits of the RR bowling unit that has been looking down and out in recent games. The left-arm pacer will be looking to scalp some wickets early on and maybe Samson can even an over or two of his for the death to address their worries bowling at the backend of the innings.

Points Table Current Status

Kolkata Knight Riders – Points 10 – W-W-L-W-L

Rajasthan Royals – Points 10 – L-L-L-W-L

Predicted Winning Team

KKR have the advantage of playing at their home ground and currently also have the momentum in their favour. If they get their act together in all three departments well enough, they might even end up taking away two points by defeating an arguably better-rounded RR unit.

Pitch Report

The average first innings batting score in 12 T20Is in this venue is 155. However, a higher-scoring encounter could be on the cards on Thursday, given the trends observed so far this season.

Where to Watch

The television audience can catch the match at 7:30 pm on the Star Sports Network whereas the game will be streamed live digitally on the JioCinema application simultaneously.