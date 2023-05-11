IPL 2023 Preview: KKR vs RR - Struggling Rajasthan visit Kolkata in hope of getting back to winning ways

Rajasthan Royal's campaign has gone off the rails after a near flawless start as they have endured four losses in their last five games. The Sanju Samson led side will be looking to get their campaign back on track when they take on Kolkata Knight Riders.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will host the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Eden Gardens on Thursday as the Nitish Rana-led side looks to build a winning momentum on the back of their emphatic victory against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their last game.

The duo of Andre Russell and Rinku Singh helped KKR pull off a stunning last-ball win vs Punjab. It was the sort of result that fuels turnarounds for teams in testing campaigns and skipper Rana will be hoping that a similar pattern unfolds for his side as they enter the business end of the campaign.

The team has found a fine balance with firepower in their batting order and their spin trio of Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy and Suyash Sharma helping them get a stronghold over the proceedings more often than not.