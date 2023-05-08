IPL 2023 preview: KKR vs PBKS: Punjab take on Knight Riders as play off race tighten

Narine hasn't been the same "mystery bowler", who burst into the T20 franchise scene, for many seasons but he would be the first one to admit he has been insanely lucky.

A 'Go To' man in Kolkata Knight Riders for more than a decade, Sunil Narine will have to play out of his skin to justify his place in the playing eleven when his team faces Punjab Kings in a must-win Indian Premier League game, here on Monday.

The Trinidad man, who has played 158 games spread across 12 seasons, including the current one, has 159 wickets along with 1039 runs with four half-centuries after he worked on his batting once his action was deemed suspect and he lost fizz of the pitch. Narine hasn't been the same "mystery bowler", who burst into the T20 franchise scene, for many seasons but he would be the first one to admit he has been insanely lucky.

The architect of 2012 and 2014 IPL wins with 24 and 21 wickets in those two seasons, has struggled for at least two of his last three seasons but KKR management (the principal decision-makers CEO Venky Mysore and assistant coach Abhishek Nayar) has stuck with him.