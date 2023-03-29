IPL 2023 Preview: Gujarat Titans to take on Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023 opener

The 16th season of the IPL will commence with the Hardik Pandya-led side taking on a reinvigorated CSK unit. The Titans sprung an arguable surprise last year by lifting the IPL trophy in their very first appearance in the tournament. On the other hand, CSK were unable to defend their title as they ended up at the ninth spot in the league standings.

Defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) will square off against four-time Indian Premier League (IPL) winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 31, 2022. The 16th season of the IPL will commence with the Hardik Pandya-led side taking on a reinvigorated CSK unit.

The Titans sprung an arguable surprise last year by lifting the IPL trophy in their very first appearance in the tournament. Pandya steered a rather unfancied team all the way to the title victory with numerous unlikely stars like Rahul Tewatia and David Miller delivering the goods at crucial junctures in the season. They defeated the Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals (RR) fairly convincingly in the finals.

On the other hand, CSK were unable to defend their title as they ended up at the ninth spot in the league standings. Plagued by injuries to key players and an inability to step up when it mattered the most, CSK garnered only four victories in 14 games in 2022. There took place an entire captaincy merry-go-round with Dhoni relinquishing leadership for Ravindra Jadeja prior to the season.

The role was taken away from the star all-rounder as Dhoni again assumed captaincy responsibilities from the ninth game onwards. Jadeja left the CSK camp a few games before the conclusion of the campaign and rumours surfaced that he might ask to be released by the franchise towards the end of the year. However, those issues were addressed quite amicably and Dhoni is all set to lead right from the offset in the coming campaign.

They made the headline acquisition of English Test skipper Ben Stokes for a whopping sum of Rs 16.25 crore in the auction in Kochi in December. Deepak Chahar returns to the setup after missing the last season due to an injury as Chennai will look for their openers, Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad, to fire right from the start this year.

CSK do have issues to tackle in their bowling unit though. The Sri Lankan duo of Matheesha Pathirana and Mahesh Theekshana along with South African pacer Sisanda Magala are sidelined from the first few games due to their international cricket commitments. Ben Stokes will be playing as a specialist batsman in the initial phase of the season and the previous season’s star Mukesh Choudhary is out with an injury as well. Chennai anyways lacks quality bowling options for the death overs and that mantle might have to be taken over by Dwaine Pretorious in the aforementioned circumstances for the foreseeable future. Gujarat’s strength rests in the hitting powers of their lower middle order with David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, and Rashid Khan often sailing them home on many instances last year.

The solid top-order duo of Shubman Gill and Kane Williamson will provide greater freedom to their middle order to up the ante towards the end and Dhoni might have to pull a rabbit off his hat to plug the flow of runs in the backend of the innings. Regardless of the injury concerns and the initial rustiness prevalent during the opening phases of the tournament, the Gujarat vs Chennai clash promises to be a cracker of a contest for spectators across the world.