IPL 2023 Preview: GT vs SRH - Titans look to bounce back against struggling Sunrisers

GT have not lost back-to-back matches so far in this campaign and hence one can hunch on them to bounce back from the loss against MI to win this game.

Gujarat Titans (GT) will take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) as the defending champions look to solidify their spot at the top of the points table. GT is also in quest of a sparkling comeback after going down against the Mumbai Indians (MI) at Wankhede on Friday.

Rashid Khan’s spectacular knock of 79 runs off 32 deliveries could not take GT over the finishing line against MI but it still reflected the terrific fighting spirit that the Hardik Pandya-led side possesses. SRH, on the other hand, lost out to the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by seven wickets courtesy another swashbuckling innings of 44 runs of 13 deliveries by Nicholas Pooran.

The southpaw was supported well by the likes of Prerak Mankad (64) and Marcus Stoinis (40) as Lucknow chased down 183 in the final over. SRH can get to 14 if they win their remaining three games, which can give them an outside chance of still making it to the top four. It does not arguably look likely right now given their current run of form but everything is possible in the IPL and hence no result should be ruled out as of now.