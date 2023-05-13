Delhi Capitals (DC) will host the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday evening.
Delhi Capitals (DC) will host the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday evening. Both teams will be edging to secure important victories as the competition intensifies heading into the business end of the season.
The Capitals come into this game after losing to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their last game. They can realistically still qualify for the playoffs by winning their remaining four games. They will face Punjab twice in the remainder of their league campaign.
Punjab, too, faced a defeat in their last game as the duo of Andre Russell and Rinku Singh powered KKR to a win at Eden Gardens. Punjab has endured a topsy-turvy campaign so far but they need to get some positive momentum going in the final few matches of the season.
Also Read:
Predicted playing XI Punjab Kings
Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan (capt), Bhanuka Rajapaksa/Matthew Short, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), M Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Sam Curran, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh
Predicted playing XI Delhi Capitals
David Warner (capt), Phil Salt (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma
Points Table Current Status
Delhi Capitals: Points 8 - L-W-W-L-W
Punjab Kings: Points 10 - L-L-W-L-W
Also Read: ‘Lions Reunion’: Fans cheer as MS Dhoni meets Shane Watson after Chennai’s win against Delhi
Predicted Winning Team
PBKS have looked increasingly promising when they have been in form this season and they do arguably have a better-rounded team than Delhi. The visitors might emerge victorious in this game.
Pitch Report
The Arun Jaitley Stadium has been uncharacteristically producing high-scoring games this season and hence a total of over 180 could be expected in this game.
Where to Watch
The television audience can catch the match at 7:30 pm on the Star Sports Network whereas the game will be streamed live digitally on the JioCinema application simultaneously.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Mother's Day: Here's why investing is an essential component of achieving financial independence for women
May 14, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Mother’s Day 2023: Key personal finance tips to learn from your moms
May 14, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Mother's Day: Here're some essential tips for building financial stability for women through life insurance
May 13, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Beyond Binaries: Karnataka election results 2023— key lessons for BJP and for the winning Congress too
May 13, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read