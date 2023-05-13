Delhi Capitals (DC) will host the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday evening.

Delhi Capitals (DC) will host the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday evening. Both teams will be edging to secure important victories as the competition intensifies heading into the business end of the season.

The Capitals come into this game after losing to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their last game. They can realistically still qualify for the playoffs by winning their remaining four games. They will face Punjab twice in the remainder of their league campaign.

Punjab, too, faced a defeat in their last game as the duo of Andre Russell and Rinku Singh powered KKR to a win at Eden Gardens. Punjab has endured a topsy-turvy campaign so far but they need to get some positive momentum going in the final few matches of the season.

Predicted playing XI Punjab Kings

Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan (capt), Bhanuka Rajapaksa/Matthew Short, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), M Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Sam Curran, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

Predicted playing XI Delhi Capitals

David Warner (capt), Phil Salt (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma

Points Table Current Status

Delhi Capitals: Points 8 - L-W-W-L-W

Punjab Kings: Points 10 - L-L-W-L-W

Predicted Winning Team

PBKS have looked increasingly promising when they have been in form this season and they do arguably have a better-rounded team than Delhi. The visitors might emerge victorious in this game.

Pitch Report

The Arun Jaitley Stadium has been uncharacteristically producing high-scoring games this season and hence a total of over 180 could be expected in this game.

Where to Watch

The television audience can catch the match at 7:30 pm on the Star Sports Network whereas the game will be streamed live digitally on the JioCinema application simultaneously.