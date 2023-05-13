English
IPL 2023 Preview DC vs PBKS: Delhi and Punjab edging to secure victories before the playoffs

By CNBCTV18.com May 13, 2023 4:32:32 PM IST (Published)

Delhi Capitals (DC) will host the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday evening.

Delhi Capitals (DC) will host the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday evening. Both teams will be edging to secure important victories as the competition intensifies heading into the business end of the season.
The Capitals come into this game after losing to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their last game. They can realistically still qualify for the playoffs by winning their remaining four games. They will face Punjab twice in the remainder of their league campaign.

Punjab, too, faced a defeat in their last game as the duo of Andre Russell and Rinku Singh powered KKR to a win at Eden Gardens. Punjab has endured a topsy-turvy campaign so far but they need to get some positive momentum going in the final few matches of the season.
