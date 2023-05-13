Delhi Capitals (DC) will host the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday evening.

The Capitals come into this game after losing to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their last game. They can realistically still qualify for the playoffs by winning their remaining four games. They will face Punjab twice in the remainder of their league campaign.