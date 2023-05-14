IPL 2023 Preview: CSK vs KKR - Chennai Super Kings look to seal playoff spot win win over Knight Riders

CSK sit on the brink of qualification currently whereas Kolkata’s campaign continues to falter after a crushing loss to the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their previous match.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will host the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Chepauk on Saturday evening for their penultimate league game of the season. CSK sit on the brink of qualification currently whereas Kolkata’s campaign continues to falter after a crushing loss to the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their previous match.

CSK defeated the Delhi Capitals (DC) by 27 runs on Sunday. They are nearing the magic figure of 16 points and can potentially end up at 19 if they win their remaining two games. They have form by their side and are extremely lethal at home. English Test skipper Ben Stokes is available for selection and it might end up being a toss-up between him and Moeen Ali on who makes it to the playing XI eventually.

KKR, on the other hand, have blown hot and cold this campaign. They have been bailed out by moments of magic by the likes of Rinku Singh and Andre Russell at times but as a whole the team continues to fall short of a proper performance most times. However, they have an extremely skilful spin attack at disposal, which can help them optimise the conditions prevalent at Chennai’s home ground.

Predicted Playing XI

Chenani Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana

Impact Player: Tushar Deshpande

Kolkata Knight Riders: Jason Roy, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Shardul Thakur, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy

Impact Player: Suyash Sharma

Key Player to Watch Out

Maheesh Theekshana (Chennai Super Kings)

Maheesh Theekshana’s numbers, seven wickets in nine games this season, might not appear impressive upfront but he has an innate ability to turn games around with the unique skillsets he brings to the table. The off-spinner will be very handy against Kolkata’s left-handed dominant batting unit comprising Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh and Nitish Rana. Dhoni might also use him to restrict Andre Russell towards the backend of the innings.

Venkatesh Iyer (Kolkata Knight Riders)

Iyer scored a half-century in the last game following a lean run post his ton against Mumbai Indians earlier on in the campaign. The batsman will be instrumental towards helping KKR dominate CSK’s spin attack, especially the wicket-taking abilities of Ravindra Jadeja in the middle overs.

Points Table Current Status

Chennai Super Kings – Points 15 – W-W-NR-L-L

Kolkata Knight Riders – Points 10 – L-W-W-L-W

Predicted Winning Team

CSK have had their impeccable home record shattered by the likes of RR and Punjab Kings (PBKS) this season but they just seem to be a better team that is well-placed to make use of the conditions in Chepauk to win this game.

Pitch Report

The average first innings batting score in six T20Is at this ground 150, which suggests that a fair contest between the bat and the ball is on the cards on Sunday evening.

Where to Watch

The match will be televised live on the Star Sports Network at 7:30 pm and the digital viewers can catch the game at the same time on the JioCinema application.