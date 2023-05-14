IPL 2023 Preview: CSK vs KKR - Chennai Super Kings look to seal playoff spot win win over Knight Riders

CSK sit on the brink of qualification currently whereas Kolkata’s campaign continues to falter after a crushing loss to the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their previous match.

CSK defeated the Delhi Capitals (DC) by 27 runs on Sunday. They are nearing the magic figure of 16 points and can potentially end up at 19 if they win their remaining two games. They have form by their side and are extremely lethal at home. English Test skipper Ben Stokes is available for selection and it might end up being a toss-up between him and Moeen Ali on who makes it to the playing XI eventually.

KKR, on the other hand, have blown hot and cold this campaign. They have been bailed out by moments of magic by the likes of Rinku Singh and Andre Russell at times but as a whole the team continues to fall short of a proper performance most times. However, they have an extremely skilful spin attack at disposal, which can help them optimise the conditions prevalent at Chennai’s home ground.