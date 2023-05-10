IPL 2023 Preview: CSK vs DC - Chennai face resurgent Delhi with playoff berth in sight

DC have won last four of their five games and stand an outside chance of making it to the top four now. CSK, on the other hand, need another couple of victories in their remaining three games, to solidify their qualification prospects.

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face a resurgent Delhi Capitals (DC) at Chepauk on Wednesday as the race for the playoff spots heats up towards the fag end of the league campaign. DC have won last four of their five games and stand an outside chance of making it to the top four now. The equation for them is pretty straightforward, as they have to win all of their remaining games to secure a qualification.

Moreover, CSK have exposed some vulnerability in this campaign, with the likes of Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Punjab Kings (PBKS) beating them in their own backyard.

The biggest change for DC has come at the top with English opener Phil Salt producing some quick knocks to give them a foundation that Prithvi Shaw was failing to provide earlier on in the season. Salt slammed 87 as DC beat the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) last Saturday. The pitch at the Arun Jaitley Stadium tends to stay a bit sluggish at times yet Salt demonstrated incredible prowess and some sweet timing to get his shots right against a pretty skilful RCB bowling attack.

Mitchell Marsh has stepped up with the ball to add a newer dimension to their unit as well. He has scalped nine dismissals in merely 16.1 overs that he has bowled this year. Marsh already has a four-wicket haul to his name and his economy is quite alright at 8.10. CSK have a solid middle-order at their disposal and DC will need Marsh to induce some dismissals after the powerplay overs. For Chennai, the big news is that English all-rounder Ben Stokes is available for selection.

Now the dilemma is whether he makes it to the CSK playing XI or not. MS Dhoni has a lot of trust on his Sri Lankan duo of Maheesh Theekshana and Matheesha Pathirana, and rightly so. Devon Conway has been consistent and solid with the bat upfront. So, will CSK replace Moeen Ali with Stokes? But, the former is a useful resource to fall back on whilst bowling in spin friendly surfaces like Chepauk.

Predicted Playing XI

Chennai Super Kings: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana

Impact Player: Tushar Deshpande

Delhi Capitals: Phil Salt (wk), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel, Aman Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed

Impact Player: Ishant Sharma

Key Player to Watch

Ravindra Jadeja (Chennai Super Kings)

Ravindra Jadeja has been in some incredible bowling form this season, scalping dismissals and breakthroughs whenever called upon. He has 15 wickets to his name in 11 games at an economy of 7.38. DC have four foreigners in their batting order and tackling Jadeja on a Chepauk surface that will make the ball grip and turn will be a pretty big challenge for them.

Phil Salt (Delhi Capitals)

CSK have been pushed on the backfoot by teams that accelerate early on this season. DC have managed to do exactly that since Salt was roped into the playing XI. The opener can really tear apart the CSK pace attack in the opening overs if there is not too much movement on offer and the Capitals will hope that he can carry on his good form in this tough away fixture.

Points Table Current Status

CSK – Points 13 – W-NR-L-L-W

DC – Points 8 – W-W-L-W-W

Predicted Winning Team

DC will put forth a good fight given their recent run of form but CSK might just eventually prove out to be too good for the visitors at home courtesy their middle-order and spin-bowling prowess.

Pitch Report

The average first innings score in six T20Is in this stadium is 150. However, trend this season suggests that a higher-scoring encounter than that might be on the cards on Wednesday.

Where to Watch

The match will be televised live on the Star Sports Network at 7:30pm. The digital audience can catch the action at the same time on the JioCinema application.