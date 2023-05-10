IPL 2023 Preview: CSK vs DC - Chennai face resurgent Delhi with playoff berth in sight

DC have won last four of their five games and stand an outside chance of making it to the top four now. CSK, on the other hand, need another couple of victories in their remaining three games, to solidify their qualification prospects.

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face a resurgent Delhi Capitals (DC) at Chepauk on Wednesday as the race for the playoff spots heats up towards the fag end of the league campaign. DC have won last four of their five games and stand an outside chance of making it to the top four now. The equation for them is pretty straightforward, as they have to win all of their remaining games to secure a qualification.

Moreover, CSK have exposed some vulnerability in this campaign, with the likes of Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Punjab Kings (PBKS) beating them in their own backyard.

The biggest change for DC has come at the top with English opener Phil Salt producing some quick knocks to give them a foundation that Prithvi Shaw was failing to provide earlier on in the season. Salt slammed 87 as DC beat the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) last Saturday. The pitch at the Arun Jaitley Stadium tends to stay a bit sluggish at times yet Salt demonstrated incredible prowess and some sweet timing to get his shots right against a pretty skilful RCB bowling attack.