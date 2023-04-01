IPL 2023 Points Table updated after RCB vs MI match: Bangalore destroy Mumbai Indians to secure their first win

Here is the latest points table of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The points table is updated at the end of every IPL match.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) kick off their campaign with an eight-wicket win against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis (Man of the Match) showed the dominant side of RCB in the second match of the day. Their partnership of 148 runs gave a hard time to Mumbai Indian bowlers and also showed how the bowling side could look in absence of Jasprit Bhumrah.

Virat Kohli's unbeaten 82 runs made the day for the RCB fans. "Homecoming after so many years. We kept backing ourselves. Faf went first, and I joined later. I am very happy with how things went today. The new ball was a bit tricky, but we shifted the momentum by taking them down with the new ball. We nullified all their intensity. The wicket was quite a nice one. We hit good areas and kept putting pressure on the bowlers", he said.

Rohit Sharma pointed out that the Mumbai Indians didn't have a great start but was a good effort from Tilak at the end. But the bowlers didn't bowl well. "We didn't bat good enough, it was a good pitch. In some of the shorts that Tilak played today, he showed a lot of courage, he said.

Below is the updated points table of IPL 2023.