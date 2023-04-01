English
IPL 2023 Points Table updated after GT vs CSK match: Gujarat Titans beat Chennai Super Kings to go on top of points tally

IPL 2023 Points Table updated after GT vs CSK match: Gujarat Titans beat Chennai Super Kings to go on top of points tally

By CNBCTV18.COMApr 1, 2023 12:17:20 AM IST (Updated)

Here is the latest points table of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The points table is updated at the end of every IPL match.

Gujarat Titans beat Chennai Super Kings in the opening match of IPL 2023 to earn 2 points and move at the top of the points table. The loss pushed Chennai Super Kings to the bottom of the IPL 2023 points table. 

Below is the updated points table of IPL 2023.
 
PositionTeamMatches PlayedMatches WonMatches LostNo ResultPointsNet Run Rate
1Gujarat Titans (GT)110-2+0.514
2Delhi Capitals (DC)
3Kolkata Kinght Riders (KKR)
4Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)
5Mumbai Indians (MI)
6Punjab Kings (PBKS)
7Rajasthan Royals (RR)
8Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)
9Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
10Chennai Super Kings (CSK)101-0-0.514
First Published: Apr 1, 2023 12:16 AM IST
X