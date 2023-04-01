IPL 2023 Points Table updated after GT vs CSK match: Gujarat Titans beat Chennai Super Kings to go on top of points tally

Here is the latest points table of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The points table is updated at the end of every IPL match.

Gujarat Titans beat Chennai Super Kings in the opening match of IPL 2023 to earn 2 points and move at the top of the points table. The loss pushed Chennai Super Kings to the bottom of the IPL 2023 points table.

Below is the updated points table of IPL 2023.