IPL 2023 Points Table updated after GT vs CSK match: Gujarat Titans beat Chennai Super Kings to go on top of points tally

Here is the latest points table of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The points table is updated at the end of every IPL match.
Gujarat Titans beat Chennai Super Kings in the opening match of IPL 2023 to earn 2 points and move at the top of the points table. The loss pushed Chennai Super Kings to the bottom of the IPL 2023 points table.
Below is the updated points table of IPL 2023.
|Position
|Team
|Matches Played
|Matches Won
|Matches Lost
|No Result
|Points
|Net Run Rate
|1
|Gujarat Titans (GT)
|1
|1
|0
|-
|2
|+0.514
|2
|Delhi Capitals (DC)
|3
|Kolkata Kinght Riders (KKR)
|4
|Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)
|5
|Mumbai Indians (MI)
|6
|Punjab Kings (PBKS)
|7
|Rajasthan Royals (RR)
|8
|Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)
|9
|Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
|10
|Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
|1
|0
|1
|-
|0
|-0.514
First Published: Apr 1, 2023 12:16 AM IST
