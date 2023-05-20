KKR vs LSG Live Score: Kolkata wins the toss and opt to bowl against Lucknow in a must-win match

KKR vs LSG Live Score: Lucknow Super Giants 15/1, 3 overs
Harshit Rana to bowl
2.1 - SIX! That's the first boundary for the night coming from de Kock
2.2 - Harshit Rana to Quinton de Kock, 1 run
2.3 - WICKET! Karan Sharma goes for 3 runs
Prerak Mankad comes to bat
2.4 - Harshit Rana to Prerak Mankad, no run
2.5 - Harshit Rana to Prerak Mankad, no run
2.6 - Harshit Rana to Prerak Mankad, 1 run
KKR vs LSG Live Score: Lucknow Super Giants 7/0, 2 overs
KKR vs LSG Live Score: Lucknow Super Giants 1/0, 1 over
Harshit Rana to bowl
0.1 - Harshit Rana to Karan Sharma, 1 run
0.2 - Harshit Rana to Quinton de Kock, no run
0.3 - Harshit Rana to Quinton de Kock, no run
0.4 - Harshit Rana to Quinton de Kock, no run
0.5 - Harshit Rana to Quinton de Kock, no run
0.6 - Harshit Rana to Quinton de Kock, no run
KKR vs LSG Live Score: TOSS TIME!
Kolkata win the toss and opt to bowl against Lucknow
The real home team in this case, KKR, have not only complained of being let down by the conditions but their problems go deeper, having struggled to find a perfect winning combination in a topsy-turvy season, enduring seven defeats. Out of those seven, four losses were at the Eden Gardens.
Be it the batting, which still seems to be a work in progress, the bowling, especially the pace department, has also looked terribly short on experience.
In fielding, they have made a mockery of themselves with some of the efforts suggesting that the two-time champions have shown they do not 'belong' at this level.
KKR batters simply have not been able to adapt to the surface while batting first as they scored below-par totals of 179/7 and 149/8 against Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals respectively.
Putting things into perspective, CSK and SRH scored 235/4 and 228/4 when they were put into bat by KKR at the same venue.
Courtesy, of some individual brilliance from Rinku Singh and Varun Chakravarthy, the KKR still are lucky to have been able to keep their campaign alive in the 'blow hot-n-cold' season.
With heavy mid-table traffic, there is a possibility of four teams to be locked on 14 points with the one with a superior net run rate making the playoffs.
Hanging by the thread, KKR with 12 points would not only need to win by a big margin, but they have to rely on Punjab Kings (vs Rajasthan Royals), Gujarat Titans (vs Royal Challengers Bangalore) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (Mumbai Indians) to win their respective matches.
LSG however does not have to fret so much about the mathematical scenarios as a win would be enough for them to seal their back-to-back playoff berth.