Bowling change: Tushar Deshpande [2.0-0-7-1] is back into the attack
DC vs CSK LIVE: Delhi Capitals 116/5 after 15 overs. (David Warner 73, Aman Hakim Khan 2)
Six runs from the over. It has been tough for the DC batters to score runs against any of the CSK bowlers. The only exception being David Warner. The DC skipper has played a fine knock.
Bowling change: Matheesha Pathirana [1.0-0-8-0] is back into the attack
DC vs CSK LIVE: Delhi Capitals 110/5 after 14 overs. (David Warner 71, Aman Hakim Khan 1)
A superb over by Deepak Chahar to finish his spell with. He gives away only three singles and picks up the wicket of Axar Patel. Chahar finishes with the figures of 3/22. Chennai Super Kings have one foot in the playoffs now.
Aman Hakim Khan, right handed bat, comes to the crease
DC vs CSK LIVE: WICKET! Deepak Chahar picks his third wicket as he removes Axar Patel
Slow bouncer wide of off stump. Axar Patel pulls the ball hard but holes a straightforward catch to the fielder at deep mid-wicket.
Axar c Gaikwad b Chahar 15(8) [4s-1 6s-1]
Delhi Capitals: 109/5 after 13.3 overs.
Bowling change: Deepak Chahar [3.0-0-19-2] is back into the attack
DC vs CSK LIVE: Delhi Capitals 107/4 after 13 overs. (David Warner 70, Axar Patel 14)
A huge over for DC as they get 23 runs from it. David Warner takes on Ravindra Jadeja and hits the left-arm spinner for three sixes and a four. Warner has been the lone warrior for DC so far.
Ravindra Jadeja to bowl his last over.
DC vs CSK LIVE: Delhi Capitals 84/4 after 12 overs. (David Warner 54, Axar Patel 7)
Eight runs from the over. Chennai Super Kings are giving nothing away to Delhi Capitals. Only David Warner has been impressive of all the DC batters.
Bowling change: Matheesha Pathirana, right-arm medium, comes into the attack
DC vs CSK LIVE: Delhi Capitals 76/4 after 11 overs. (David Warner 53, Axar Patel 1)
A good over for CSK as Ravindra Jadeja ends Yash Dhull's knock. It is only David Warner who is giving DC's innings some shape or else it would have been in complete mess.
Axar Patel, left handed bat, comes to the crease
DC vs CSK LIVE: WICKET! Yash Dhull's stay in the middle comes to an end
Slow full-length delivery on off and middle stump. Yash Dhull bends his back knee to slog the ball. the ball takes the top edge of the bat and lobs in the air and the fielder at short third-man takes an easy catch.
Yash Dhull c Tushar Deshpande b Jadeja 13(15) [4s-1]
Delhi Capitals: 75/4 after 10.5 overs.
Ravindra Jadeja to bowl his third over.